CURE Media Group Adds Triage Cancer to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group — which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates, research and education — welcomes Triage Cancer to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are so excited to partner with Triage Cancer to assist in their mission to help those affected by a cancer diagnosis,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group. “This nonprofit helps people diagnosed with cancer gain access to necessary information to deal with issues that come with cancer survivorship.”

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides education on the practical and legal issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers, through events, materials and resources. Founded in 2012, Triage Cancer has reached 246,000 people with cancer-related education through more than 659 online and in-person educational events held in 48 states, DC, and Guam. Triage Cancer reaches an additional 200,000 people a year through educational materials, blog, and resource tools, with 90 cents of every dollar raised going directly to providing quality cancer survivorship education.

“We are thrilled to bring increased awareness of our free programs and services to the CURE Media Group audience, by joining the SAP program,” said Joanna Fawzy Morales, Esq., CEO of Triage Cancer.

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions fostering collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group, along with The American Journal of Managed Care®, will work with Triage Cancer to help people move beyond a cancer diagnosis by sharing quality information about all types of cancer survivorship issues. The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

For more information about CURE Media Group’s SAP program, click here.

For more information about Triage Cancer, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal that keeps readers on the forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry decision-makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and two evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Gilbert Hernandez at 609-716-7777.

About Triage Cancer

