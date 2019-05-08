Zagster Launches First Electric Bike Share Service For A Commercial Property In The United States

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zagster, the industry’s leading operations platform for the micro-mobility sharing economy and leading provider of micro-mobility programs to properties in the United States, announced today that it has launched the country’s first electric bike (e-bike) share program for a commercial property in the United States. In partnership with GenZe, the Silicon Valley-based electric micro-mobility startup recently acquired by Mahindra Automotive North America, the innovative amenity program is being offered at Glendale Plaza, a DivcoWest commercial property at 655 North Central Avenue in Glendale, California, located eight miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

The program will launch with 15 e-bikes, which will be provided free of charge and exclusively to tenants. Zagster will manage GenZe’s fleet of bikes. DreamWorks Animation is among the tenants in Glendale Plaza.

“We are thrilled to be able to be the first commercial property in the United States to provide e-bikes to our tenants,” Peter Hong, General Manager, DivcoWest, said. “We want our tenants to get out and enjoy the vibrant Glendale community - such as The Americana at Brand but what we’ve found is many of the destinations are too close for a car and too far for a pedal bike. The e-bike is the perfect mode of transportation to connect our tenants with the community.”

A 2018 National Institute for Transportation study found that e-bike riders bike more often, take longer trips and make different types of trips than they do on pedal bikes. While the popularity of e-bikes is on the rise in the United States, other parts of the world have already witnessed significant adoption. DivcoWest anticipates that tenants will leverage the availability of e-bikes to run errands, grab lunch, and other activities without the risk of losing their parking spot or facing the notorious traffic in Los Angeles.

“We’ve partnered with DivcoWest since 2015 to provide pedal bike sharing to its world-class tenants and we are excited to partner on the first-ever launch of shared e-bikes at a commercial real estate property,” Timothy Ericson, founder and Chief Business Officer, Zagster, said. “There is a world of opportunity in providing the experience of e-bikes to the enterprise market and we look forward to delivering our operational excellence to other commercial property owners in the future.”

Tom Valasek, Chief Commercial Officer, GenZe, said, “DivcoWest has a clear vision for how micro-mobility amenities can create a better experience for its tenants. It is the perfect application for our e-bikes, which are specifically designed to offer an affordable, easy to use, zero-emissions alternative to traditional personal transportation options.”

To learn more about Zagster's real estate program, visit: https://www.zagster.com/real-estate.

About Zagster

Since 2007, Zagster has been at the forefront of the micro-mobility revolution. We know that the promise of micro-mobility is anchored in world-class operations. As such, Zagster offers turnkey operations and support services for any micro-mobility product. We strive to make shared mobility work within communities large and small. We currently operate more than 250 micro-mobility vehicle shares across 35 states. We understand that although the scooters, pedal bikes and e-bikes are swappable, the professional service operations are not. At Zagster, we help communities and partners build and operate best-in-class solutions. Let us be your ride. Visit us at https://www.zagster.com/ and on Twitter @zagster.

About GenZe

GenZe has a simple motto: “Two Wheels. One Planet. Zero Emissions.” We are committed to providing easily accessible personal transportation through e-Bikes and e-Scooters loaded with smart, connected technology and powered by sustainable, zero-emissions electric energy. GenZe manufactures and assembles in Ann Arbor, Michigan with corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley. GenZe is a division of the globally-expanding $22 billion Mahindra Group, which focuses on enabling people to rise through new and better solutions to tomorrow’s challenges. The Mahindra Group is a worldwide leader in aerospace, automotive, utility vehicles, tractors, motorcycles, clean energy, and more. For more information on GenZe, visit us at www.genze.com or follow us on social media at Facebook.com/RideGenZe, @RideGenZe on Twitter, and @RideGenZe on Instagram.