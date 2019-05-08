ClearDATA Joins the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council to Share Healthcare Expertise in Shaping Guidelines on Digital Health and Telemedicine

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearDATA®, a leading healthcare cloud, security and compliance expert, joined the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council Cybersecurity Working Group (HSCC) to serve alongside industry leaders to establish frameworks and best practices that further minimize the risks of cyber threats across the healthcare industry. ClearDATA’s exclusive focus on healthcare provides a unique vantage point to participate in the conversation to build a secure and compliant digital health infrastructure in various HSCC task groups including Medical Device Security, Supply Chain, Telemedicine, Cybersecurity Best Practices, Regulation and Future Gazing.

“As a leader focused exclusively on the healthcare cloud, it is important for us to contribute in ways to make healthcare better,” said Chris Bowen, ClearDATA’s founder and Chief Privacy & Security Officer. “Partnering with the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) gives us a seat at the table to contribute, serve and make patient data more resilient -- ultimately improving the patient experience.”

With greater adoption of multi-cloud environments and connected medical devices, a new hostile environment has emerged posing threats to the security of the healthcare organizations that look to leverage emerging technology. Collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services, the HHS Office for Civil Rights, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the Food and Drug Administration, ClearDATA will work within HSCC to increase the national confidence in the healthcare system by developing technology and policy frameworks that mitigate cybersecurity threats and strengthens patient privacy.

“There is a shared responsibility among healthcare stakeholders for patient safety and by collaborating across the public and private sectors, with new members like ClearDATA, we are able to build a ‘security-by-design’ framework for health tech innovation,” said Greg Garcia, executive director of the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC), Cybersecurity Working Group.

As a member of HSCC, ClearDATA plans to assess vulnerabilities, evaluate patient safety risks and serve with the other 200 healthcare organizations that aim to bring emerging technologies securely to the forefront of healthcare. To learn more about how ClearDATA is making healthcare better every single day, visit https://www.cleardata.com.

About ClearDATA

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across the major public cloud platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive one of the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions, and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s innovative platform of solutions and services protects customers from data privacy risks, improve their data management, and scale their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery, every single day.

About the HSCC Cybersecurity Working Group

The Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) is a coalition of private-sector critical healthcare infrastructure entities organized under Presidential Policy Directive 21 and the National Infrastructure Protection Plan to partner with government in the identification and mitigation of strategic threats and vulnerabilities facing the sector’s ability to deliver services and assets to the public. The HSCC Cybersecurity Working Group (CWG) is a standing working group of the HSCC, composed of more than 200 industry and government organizations working together to develop strategies to address emerging and ongoing cybersecurity challenges to the health sector.