OMNIGON Celebrates Successful End of Multi-Year Verizon Wireless Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dating back to 2014, Verizon Wireless, the nation’s largest wireless network, was the title sponsor of INDYCAR racing’s flagship series. INDYCAR is the premier open-wheel racing league in North America with over 15 races annually.

Early on in the partnership between Verizon and INDYCAR, Verizon engaged OMNIGON, a specialist in the thinking, design, development and delivery of experiences that engage global audiences, to partner on the design and development on its entire suite of mobile products and applications. The first iteration of apps coincided with the launch of the 2016 season. In a first, the products launched on all ninety-four of Verizon’s devices on the market simultaneously.

While the product suite was enhanced in advance of each subsequent season, highlights of the experiences included:

Incorporation of Multicast LTE video delivery into the user experience

Streamlined integration of multiple live data feeds

3D live view of all races into the apps, enabling fans to feel they were a part of the racing experience

In-car camera feeds and radio broadcasts

Ability for fans to select their favorite driver for immediate access to their specific highlights and interviews

“ We are thrilled to have worked with Verizon as their technology partner throughout the duration of their partnership with INDYCAR,” said Igor Ulis, Chief Executive Officer, OMNIGON. “ In partnership with Verizon, we were able to create meaningful experiences that were in the hands of global motorsports fans, leveraging the latest technologies each year. We are incredibly proud of what we were able to deliver with Verizon which enabled us to deliver an unparalleled user experience for motorsports fans.”

Among the metrics that illustrate the engagement’s success include:

Subscriber base doubled between 2016 and 2018 seasons

App engagement increased 400% year-over-year during the 2017 Indianapolis 500, the sport’s flagship race

Throughout the duration of the engagement, drivers themselves would routinely comment on social media about the apps. Additionally, at the end of the 2018 season, INDYCAR released a ‘Thank you Verizon’ video which featured footage of the apps.

ABOUT OMNIGON

OMNIGON, an Infront Sports & Media company, is a team of digital strategists, artists, and technologists working exclusively in digital content delivery in the sports and entertainment industry. Since its founding in 2008, OMNIGON has established itself as a market leader, focused on helping clients achieve returns on the digital investments they’ve made. Headquartered in New York and with teams in Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Kiev and St. Petersburg, we work with celebrated, global brands including the PGA TOUR, Legends Hospitality, NASCAR, the United States Golf Association (USGA), Chelsea F.C., the Federation of the International Basketball Association (FIBA) and countless others.

