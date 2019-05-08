AEG Joins UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

LA Kings team up with Enrich LA to build and refurbish organic gardens throughout schools and community organizations in Los Angeles as part of LA Kings Green, the team's sustainability program which aims to bring awareness to the most critical environmental issues and drive positive impact through arena operations as well as fan and community engagement. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, today announced its pledge to support the United Nation’s (UN) Sports for Climate Action Framework (Framework).

In committing to the Framework, AEG’s LA Kings, LA Galaxy, Eisbären Berlin and Ontario Reign become the first teams in their respective leagues (National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Deutsche Eishockey Liga, American Hockey League) to do so, in addition to AEG’s Amgen Tour of California – California’s premiere bike race on the UCI World Tour and USA Cycling Professional Tour – and AEG Rugby.

"AEG has built significant global trust and moral leadership, and -- because sports touch on every cross-section of society -- drives positive change throughout the world,” said UN Head of Global Climate Action, Niclas Svenningsen. “I applaud AEG’s use of its significant global leadership position to help us address the greatest challenge of our time: climate change."

Founding sports organization signatories of the Sports for Climate Action Framework include: International Olympic Committee (IOC), Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, French Tennis Federation (Roland Garros), International Sailing Federation, World Surf League, Forest Green Rovers Football Club, Formula E, and several other international sports organizations.

“AEG is proud to support the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework,” said John Marler, Vice President of Energy and Environment, AEG. “Given our (AEG’s) recently adopted greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal – which aligns with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) report on limiting global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius – this is a natural next step for our sports teams that will complement our existing efforts to reduce our carbon emissions and to raise awareness about this critical global challenge.”

In December of 2018, representatives from the global sports sector and the UN Climate Change Secretariat launched the Framework at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP24) in Katowice, Poland. The Framework’s two overarching objectives are to promote a set of principles for the global sports community to adopt in order to combat climate change and to use sports as a unifying tool to drive climate awareness and the action among global citizens. Organizations signing on to the Framework commit to the five Principles, which are to:

Undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility;

Reduce overall climate impact;

Educate for climate action;

Promote sustainable and responsible consumption; and

Advocate for climate action through communication.

Through AEG’s industry-leading corporate sustainability program, AEG 1EARTH, the company will continue to leverage its existing sustainability efforts which include LA Kings Green and the LA Galaxy’s Protect the Pitch initiatives, which aim to bring awareness to the most critical environmental issues and drive positive impact through arena operations as well as fan and community engagement.

