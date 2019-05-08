beIN SPORTS Partners with Azteca America to Provide Exclusive Media Sales Representation for beIN’s Network of Sports Channels in the United States

MIAMI & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--beIN SPORTS USA and HC2 Network today announced a partnership with Azteca America, a U.S.-based Spanish-language television network and operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc., to represent media sales under one unified force in the United States.

The partnership, which comes ahead of the 2019-2020 Upfront season, marks a television network milestone as Azteca America leads media sales for beIN’s English and Spanish-language TV channels to cover advertisers and clients under one umbrella on an exclusive basis – including beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, the live streaming platform. beIN SPORTS USA and Azteca America will deliver a powerful combination of high quality and engaging sports and entertainment content to the market.

“It is a new day at beIN SPORTS USA as we combine the stellar market reputation of Azteca America with the global sports portfolio and industry excellence of our programming to deliver innovative options to advertisers throughout the U.S.,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS' Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada. “This is another testament to the power of partnership between key players in the media space to deliver unique offerings to advertisers.”

“HC2 Network is excited to lead this innovative industry effort as Azteca America continues to partner and deliver valuable solutions-based media to our advertiser partners through our quality content and highly engaged audience,” said Craig Geller, Executive Vice President, HC2 Network. “The prestigious sports channels of beIN SPORTS USA, combined with the broadcast reach of Azteca America Network, proves that ‘scale’ can be achieved by the combination of strong independents and not just the large media holding companies. Today, more than ever, clients are looking for opportunities to connect with our audience in an ever-changing media marketplace.”

Together with beIN SPORTS USA, Azteca America is breaking new ground on ways independent channels can scale and compete effectively with media companies that have a slate of their own channels. Collectively, Azteca America and beIN SPORTS USA represent an advertising platform that reaches more than 32 million people, according to Nielsen. (NTI Live+SD Time Period Report; includes six minute qualifier; M-Sun 6a-6a TP, 2017-2018 broadcast season).

Upcoming, Azteca America and beIN SPORTS USA will announce its programming line-ups and market innovations for the 2019-2020 Upfront marketplace.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Copa del Rey, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, Confederation of African Football and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsports, tennis, boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), track & field, swimming, skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. For more information, visit www.beinsports.com.

About Azteca America Network

Azteca America is a U.S.-based Spanish-language television network that engages viewers by creating unique, passionate and enlightening content that is relevant to the daily lives of its Hispanic audience. Wholly owned by HC2 Network Inc., a subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), Azteca America delivers an innovative lineup of shows and series from world-renowned third-party producers and distributors to ensure the finest programming for its audience. The media company provides tailored, multi-platform advertising solutions for clients seeking to reach the most dynamic consumer group in the country.

About HC2 Broadcasting

HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. is the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. HC2 Broadcasting currently owns and operates 160 operational stations, including 10 full-power stations, 47 Class A stations and 103 LPTV stations. In addition, HC2 Broadcasting has approximately 360 silent licenses and construction permits. The total HC2 Broadcasting footprint, excluding construction permits, covers approximately 60 percent of the U.S. population, in over 130 U.S. markets, including 9 of the top 10 markets across the United States. HC2 Networks Azteca America is a wholly owned subsidiary of HC2 Broadcasting and broadcasts on many of the stations owned and operated by HC2 Broadcasting.