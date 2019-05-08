EPIX and AT&T Reach Distribution Agreement

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPIX, the premium TV network owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), and AT&T (NYSE: T) today announced that they have reached a distribution agreement that will make EPIX available on a subscription basis to customers for $5.99 beginning Sunday, May 19th. The network will also be available soon on the streaming service DIRECTV NOW. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with AT&T and make our growing slate of original programming and Hollywood movies accessible to viewers across the DIRECTV universe,” said Michael Wright, President, EPIX. “It’s an exciting moment of growth for us as we build a brand that delivers a superior customer experience with high-powered, premium original series to a new audience on DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW.”

Added Monty Sarhan, EVP and General Manager, EPIX, “AT&T has been a tremendous partner of ours over the years. We are extremely excited about launching on DIRECTV and expanding EPIX’s availability nationwide. This is an incredibly important platform for us and a truly momentous launch for our network.”

“We are pleased to add EPIX to our vast content offering in the premium TV category. With its growing lineup of original programming, EPIX is a great addition for our DIRECTV customers,” said Dan York, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer for AT&T.

EPIX will provide DIRECTV subscribers access to the upcoming premieres of original series Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred, from Warner Horizon and DC; Perpetual Grace, LTD, from MGM and featuring Sir Ben Kingsley; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes; docu-series Slow Burn, based on the hit podcast; a weekly series NFL: The Grind, from NFL Films, and more. EPIX is also home to the critically acclaimed original series Get Shorty, Deep State, Elvis Goes There and PUNK as well as over 2,000 Hollywood blockbuster movies.

EPIX, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises – all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Get Shorty, starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano; spy thriller Deep State; docu-series Elvis Goes There with Elvis Mitchell and PUNK from John Varvatos and Iggy Pop and, premiering later this year, new series Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred; Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes; docu-series Slow Burn, based on the hit podcast and weekly series NFL: The Grind, from NFL Films. Launched in October 2009, EPIX is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

