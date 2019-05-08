Nutanix Mine with Veeam Simplifies Secondary Storage

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix .NEXT – Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, and Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced Nutanix Mine with Veeam. Currently in beta testing with select customers and partners, Nutanix Mine with Veeam combines the best of both companies’ innovation — Nutanix in enterprise cloud computing and Veeam in Cloud Data Management — for a full-stack solution enabling customers to quickly go from project planning to protection without the cost and overhead of standalone systems.

For companies looking to modernize their datacenter, managing separate silos of infrastructure for critical capabilities can be complex and time-consuming, taking away from business-driving initiatives. By fully integrating Veeam Backup & Replication™ with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, Nutanix Mine with Veeam makes it easy for customers to implement and manage their backup environment, helping ensure that business data is protected and IT can focus on delivering new capabilities.

“We worked closely with Veeam, our strategic partner, to develop Nutanix Mine with Veeam, ensuring that it can simplify the management and protection of data and applications that power our customers’ businesses,” said Sunil Potti, Chief Product and Development Officer, Nutanix. “We’re excited that our joint customers will be able to easily plan, purchase, and manage their secondary storage environment alongside their primary datacenter operations. Reducing complexity in the datacenter so IT organizations can focus on supporting overall business growth is the foundation of our business.”

Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.

“Veeam and Nutanix have a proven track record of collaboration and innovation. Bringing our individual, market-leading products together to deliver new, higher value solutions to our customers is an ideal move for our partners and customers,” said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Veeam. “Nutanix Mine with Veeam is the first Veeam alliance-delivered, turn-key secondary storage solution with Veeam Backup & Replication integrated to simplify each stage of the product lifecycle. Nutanix shares a common goal with Veeam to remove IT complexity and ensure application accessibility, making them an excellent partner for Veeam to go to market with for an integrated solution. Nutanix Mine with Veeam delivers a single, simple-to-deploy and easy-to-manage solution so our customers and partners can react more quickly to meet ever-changing data protection business demands.”

Nutanix Mine with Veeam Beta customers see performance, integration results

Nutanix and Veeam are currently beta testing the new product with select customers and partners.

“Our testing of Nutanix Mine with Veeam shows significant performance improvements over our current environment,” said Sean Gilliam, engineer at Ameritas, a life insurance, benefits, and financial services company with 3.2 million customers. “Proven scalability, and the flexibility to grow with our increasing business needs, is critical for us. This ensures we have the right backup and disaster recovery infrastructure in place protecting our data on a consistent and reliable basis.”

“Our customers depend on us for solutions that help them quickly scale up infrastructure to meet increasing availability demands, without the complexity and drain of additional IT overhead,” said Chris Hippensteel, System Administrator at New Resources Consulting, a management and information technology consulting company. “Nutanix Mine with Veeam runs like a champ. It brings everything together in a single simple HCI product that quickly deploys into any environment. We can go from proposal, to planning, and into production very quickly with the new comprehensive solution for integrated cloud data management.”

For more information, or to request participation in the current Nutanix Mine with Veeam beta program, visit https://www.nutanix.com/solutions/data-protection-disaster-recovery/veeam.

Availability

Nutanix Mine with Veeam is expected to be available in calendar 2H 2019 and will be sold by Nutanix.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Nutanix’s business plans and objectives, new products, product features, services and technology that are under development or in process, including Nutanix Mine with Veeam, the capabilities of such products, product features, services and technology, and Nutanix’s plans to introduce such products, product features, services and technology in future releases, including the expected general availability of Nutanix Mine with Veeam. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond Nutanix’s control that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to develop, or unexpected difficulties or delays in developing, new products, services, product features or technology in a timely or cost-effective basis; delays in the availability of the Nutanix Mine with Veeam product; the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions; and other risks detailed in Nutanix’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for Nutanix’s fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 12, 2019. Nutanix’s SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the company website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and the other Nutanix products and features mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Cloud Data Management. Veeam has 343,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2,000, with customer satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 64,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 22,500+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.