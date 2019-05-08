ExtraHop Joins Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner Private Offer Program to Deliver Enterprise Security in the Cloud.

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AWS Summit London – ExtraHop announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner Private Offer (CPPO) Program. Through the AWS CPPO Program, ExtraHop® will work with leading security partners like Optiv Security, SoftwareOne, and Trace3 to deliver enterprise-class cloud security globally.

The AWS CPPO Program enables ExtraHop to work with leading AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners to combine instant cloud threat detection and response capabilities from ExtraHop Reveal(x)™ with the world-class security program development offered by these resellers to deliver enhanced cybersecurity for AWS customers. Through the CPPO program, AWS customers can now leverage the robust Reveal(x) feature set supported by channel partners’ deep domain expertise in cloud security architectures.

“The AWS CPPO Program was designed to bring together leading-edge cloud technologies with the experience and knowledge afforded by value-added resellers,” said Raja Mukerji, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, ExtraHop. “Knowing that our customers would have the support of these APN Partners was a driving force in our decision to join the AWS CPPO Program.”

“In building out the AWS CPPO Program, we wanted to give our customers access to a broad selection of solutions paired with the specialized skill sets of our reseller APN Partners,” said Whit Crump, Global Head of Channels at AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “The engagement between companies like ExtraHop and our growing list of leading resellers underscores the synergies that can happen when innovation meets deep domain expertise.”

ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides unprecedented visibility into the security of workloads in AWS. Real-time analytics and machine learning correlate critical assets with anomalous activity to provide high-fidelity threat alerting. Robust investigation capabilities take security teams beyond investigation to action, allowing them to rapidly isolate and shut-down threats. ExtraHop Reveal(x) is available on AWS Marketplace and through the AWS CPPO Program.

WHAT PARTNERS ARE SAYING

“As a security solutions integrator, our clients rely on Optiv’s guidance and hands-on technical expertise in planning, building, and running risk-centric security programs,” said Joe Vadakkan, Global Cloud Security Leader, Optiv. “Our inside-out approach to cybersecurity coupled with leading technologies like ExtraHop Reveal(x) proactively gives our clients the robust detection and investigation capabilities they require to simplify their processes and optimize their people. Additionally, the AWS CPPO Program allows us to extend those capabilities easily across our consultative and managed digital transformation engagements.”

“For our customers, cloud migration cannot come at the expense of data and application security. Through the AWS CPPO Program, we can now offer our customers best-of-breed solutions like ExtraHop Reveal(x) to help them protect their applications and data wherever they reside, on-premises or in the cloud,” said Jarjis Imam, AWS Global Practice Lead, at SoftwareOne.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop provides enterprise cyber analytics that deliver security and performance from the inside out. Our breakthrough approach analyzes all network interactions in real time and applies advanced machine learning to help you investigate threats, ensure the delivery of critical applications, and protect your investment in the cloud. With this approach, we help the world’s leading enterprises including Credit Suisse, Hasbro, Caesars Entertainment, and Liberty Global rise above the noise of alerts, organizational silos, and runaway technology with complete visibility, real-time detection, and guided investigation. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

