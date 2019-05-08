Adimab Announces Multi-Target Expansion for the Discovery of Antibodies with Another Global Pharma Partner

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, announced the expansion of an earlier partnership with Novartis. Adimab will use its proprietary platform to discover and optimize antibodies against nine targets chosen by Novartis, who will have the rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic programs resulting from the collaboration.

“Adimab continues to build on its reputation as an innovation powerhouse and the premier provider for therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering,” said Guy Van Meter, Chief Business Officer at Adimab. “Our goal for every partnership is to impress the partner and expand the collaboration. The best way to do that is to deliver the highest quality therapeutic molecules possible, and to date, more than 80% of our partnerships have expanded.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Adimab will use its proprietary discovery and engineering platform to generate fully human antibodies for development as therapeutic products for nine targets chosen by Novartis. Novartis will retain worldwide commercial rights to these therapeutic antibodies, for which Adimab would receive upfront payment, research support, milestones and royalties on product sales.

This is the second expansion of the Adimab-Novartis partnership. Adimab’s initial partnership with Novartis was signed in June 2010, and was first expanded in October 2017.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading technology provider for antibody-based drug discovery, focusing solely on its partners without pursuing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with 65 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 280 therapeutic programs. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Nordisk. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, Genentech, Gilead, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Roche, Sanofi, Takeda and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Alector, Cullinan Oncology, Dragonfly, Pliant, Potenza, Tizona, iTeos and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Acceleron, Five Prime, Innovent, Jounce, Mersana, Scholar Rock, Seattle Genetics, Surface Oncology, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most aggressive standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.