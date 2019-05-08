Adimab Expands Research Agreement with Regeneron

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the leading provider of antibody discovery and optimization technology, today announced the expansion of an earlier multi-target research agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Adimab and Regeneron commenced an initial agreement in December 2014, under which Adimab committed to build a custom common light chain antibody library uniquely for Regeneron and to discover and optimize antibodies against six targets chosen by Regeneron. Thus far, Regeneron has exercised its option for commercial rights to antibodies against one of the six targets. These antibodies are currently undergoing further preclinical research. Under the expanded agreement, Adimab will discover and/or optimize antibodies against six additional targets, and Regeneron will have the right to develop and commercialize any therapeutic program resulting from the collaboration.

“Regeneron is clearly one of the leading biopharma companies in the industry," said Tillman Gerngross, CEO and Co-Founder of Adimab. “Regeneron was very sophisticated in how they leveraged our unique antibody engineering capabilities which may enable therapeutic development against traditionally difficult-to-address targets. We are looking forward to an expanded partnership with this science-minded company.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Adimab will use its proprietary yeast-based antibody platform to discover and/or optimize fully human antibodies against up to six additional Regeneron-selected targets. Adimab will receive near-term research fees for each target and is entitled to certain delivery milestones. In addition, for each target, Regeneron will have an option to commercialize antibodies generated during the collaboration, for which Adimab would receive option exercise fees, clinical milestones and royalties on any potential product sales.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading technology provider for antibody-based drug discovery, focusing solely on its partners without pursuing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with 65 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 280 therapeutic programs. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Nordisk. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, Genentech, Gilead, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi, Takeda and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Alector, Cullinan Oncology, Dragonfly, Pliant, Potenza, Tizona, iTeos and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Acceleron, Five Prime, Innovent, Jounce, Mersana, Scholar Rock, Seattle Genetics, Surface Oncology, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most aggressive standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.