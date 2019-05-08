Genprex Retains Addison Whitney for Drug Nomenclature Branding

AUSTIN, Texas & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company, today announced that it has taken a significant step toward commercialization of its lead drug candidate by retaining the services of leading pharmaceutical branding agency, Addison Whitney. Addison Whitney, a Syneos Health company, will draw from its 28-year history to oversee the proprietary and non-proprietary drug naming process for Genprex’s lead drug candidate, currently known as Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy, for non-small cell lung cancer. Oncoprex immunogene therapy has shown promise in targeting and treating non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) through its proprietary technology platform, which transports cancer-fighting genes to cancerous cells by encapsulating the genes into nanoscale hollow spheres, called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously.

Addison Whitney has a proven track record of helping pharmaceutical companies achieve growth through brand differentiation and creative naming practices, most recently leading well-known drugs such as Harvoni and Letairis through the regulatory naming approval process.

“At Addison Whitney, our guiding principle is to work with companies who are making great advances in medicine to bring solutions to those who need them most,” said Joe Daley, Addison Whitney’s President. “We believe Genprex is doing just that, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them.”

“Retaining Addison Whitney is an important step in bringing our drug candidate to market,” said Genprex’s Chairman and CEO, Rodney Varner. “Obtaining regulatory approval of proprietary and non-proprietary drug names is a necessary step in securing marketing approval, and Addison Whitney has an impressive track record in obtaining such name approvals.”

Genprex is conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial of drug candidate Oncoprex in combination with erlotinib against non-small cell lung cancer at a major academic cancer center in Houston, Texas. The company is also conducting preclinical studies to evaluate Oncoprex in combination with immunotherapies at the same cancer center.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 140,000 people die from lung cancer in the United States each year, which is more than the number of people who die annually from colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. NSCLC is the most common form of lung cancer globally, representing 80 percent of lung cancer diagnoses worldwide, and research shows that the five-year survival rate for late stage NSCLC is less than 5%. Genprex is working to bridge a critical gap in lung cancer treatment by combining its immunogene therapies with approved targeted therapies and immunotherapies to provide treatments to large patient populations who would not otherwise be candidates for those approved drugs, or who receive those drugs for some period and then become resistant to them.

About Addison Whitney

Addison Whitney, a Syneos Health company, is a global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare brand development, creating hundreds of strong, long-lasting brands in collaboration with established and emerging companies. For nearly 30 years we’ve helped our clients capture marketplace opportunities and establish sustained differentiation through creative naming, imaginative design, comprehensive brand strategy and insightful market research. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Addison Whitney has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, London, Munich and Tokyo. For more information, visit addisonwhitney.com.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for cancer patients, based upon a unique proprietary technology platform, including Genprex’s initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex’s platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at twitter.com/genprex, Facebook at facebook.com/genprexinc, and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/genprex.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effects of Oncoprex, or Oncoprex in combination with targeted therapies or immunotherapies, on cancer. Risks and uncertainties associated with Genprex and its lead product candidate Oncoprex are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.