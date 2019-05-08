FEDLINK Contract Award Expands Giant Oak’s Footprint in the Federal Government

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Giant Oak, a leader in Machine Learning software development and behavioral science, today announced the company has been awarded a contract by The Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK) for its GOST® Software-as-a-Service technology. This will significantly broaden access to GOST’s custom information platform using ML/AI for federal agencies.

With the latest FEDLINK IDIQ award, government contracting officials are now able to access GOST through three different avenues—GSA IT Schedule 70, DHS Open Source/Social Media Data Analytics IDIQ, and now the FEDLINK program.

“Our federal government is facing a massive data deluge, which is only going to grow larger and more complex. Analysts and investigators need the most effective technologies to ensure the safety and security of those they serve, and do so in the most efficient manner,” said Dr. Gary Shiffman, founder and CEO of Giant Oak and former Chief of Staff at US Customs and Border Protection. “Through this contract vehicle, professionals can access our solution, which can dramatically reduce false positive results and improve screening efficiency by over 90% — so humans are no longer bogged down.”

Born out of DARPA’s research and development programs, GOST leverages AI and ML to rapidly and systematically conduct large-scale, high-speed deep-web search and retrieval of publicly available information (PAI). This proven technology has successfully helped those in public safety and national security identify crime, fraud, child exploitation, terrorist financing, and many other illicit activities.

FEDLINK is comprised of a consortium of agencies across the Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary branches of the U.S. federal government, that includes the Library of Congress, Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of State, all branches of the U.S. military, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

About Giant Oak

Giant Oak combines behavioral science, computer science, and deep domain expertise to make screening and continuous vetting easy. Led by a team of social scientists, machine learning experts, and security professionals, the company provides GOST®, a platform which provides custom searches the open and deep web to reveal and rank otherwise-hidden actions, actors, and communities. GOST’s human-centered design principles apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to publicly available information enabling organizations to see a clearer picture of the people and companies with whom they transact. Government, financial and regulatory organizations, and national security agencies use GOST to comply with screening and vetting processes, reduce false positive results, increase workflow confidence, and enable smarter and more efficient screening and continuous vetting. For more information, visit www.giantoak.com.