St. Luke’s University Health Network Selects Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency and Safety in Medication Management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management and supply chain solutions for health systems, today announced that St. Luke’s University Health Network, a non-profit, regional, fully integrated, nationally recognized network providing services at 10 hospitals and more than 315 sites in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, has awarded the Company a five-year sole source contract to provide automation solutions that will support medication management across the health system.

St. Luke’s will leverage Omnicell’s industry-leading medication management platform to enhance control, efficiency and safety of its medication management processes, including advanced technologies to automate dispensing and storage in Central Pharmacy, sterile compounding automation, and medication dispensing cabinets in patient care areas. Automating manual, error-prone workflows will help to streamline medication management and free up staff for more clinically focused activities.

According to the American Pharmacist Association (APhA), positive interaction with hospital pharmacists can significantly impact patient satisfaction survey scores.1 Pharmacists can play a key role in positively affecting patient outcomes with various clinical programs such as medication reconciliation, discharge management, and opioid stewardship.

“Automation offers many benefits, including increased safety, efficiency, and cost savings,” said Patrick Ferguson, RPh, MBA, network director of pharmacy services at St. Luke’s University Health Network. “Automation also shifts the focus of our pharmacy staff from logistical tasks to a more active role in patient care, improving job satisfaction and supporting our commitment to patient-centered care.”

St. Luke’s was recently a development partner for the Omnicell® XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a robotic technology solution designed to automate critical workflows in the Central Pharmacy. With high capacity and formulary coverage, significant efficiency improvements, and more accurate management of inventory levels, XR2 is a key technological step in Omnicell’s vision to develop a fully automated medication management infrastructure, known as Autonomous Pharmacy.

“St. Luke’s understands the role automation plays in elevating pharmacy practice,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell. “The extension of our partnership through this agreement will help them to enhance medication management across the continuum of care, while improving efficiency and job satisfaction for their staff.”

About St. Luke’s University Health Network

St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is a non-profit, regional, fully integrated, nationally recognized network providing services at ten hospitals and more than 315 sites in Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Bucks, Montgomery, Berks and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. As a leading provider of solutions across the continuum of care, we offer a path to fully automated medication management infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

Our vision for the Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions powered by the Omnicell Cloud Data Platform across three key areas: Automation – solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence – actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work – expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

Over 5,500 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. And more than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell’s innovative medication adherence solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more about Omnicell and our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

Editor’s Notes:

All Omnicell news releases (financial, acquisitions, products, technology etc.) are issued exclusively by BusinessWire and are immediately thereafter posted on the company’s external website, omnicell.com. Omnicell and the Omnicell logo design are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. All other brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

1 Erickson, A. K. (2013, October 11). “Survey says: Pharmacists affect patient satisfaction.” Retrieved January 08, 2018 from https://www.pharmacist.com/survey-says-pharmacists-affect-patient-satisfaction