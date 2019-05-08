Lightlife and Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Partner with Dot Foods, Bringing New Heat to Plant-Based Category

Seven Lightlife products will be available through the Dot Foods, including Lightlife’s newly launched plant-based burger—the Lightlife® Burger (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC and its brands, Lightlife Foods (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast, have long pioneered the plant-based category. Today the company announces a new era of impact as it opens a sales channel with Dot Foods, the U.S.’s largest food industry redistributor.

“Our brands have earned a loyal fanbase through uncompromising taste and cutting-edge innovation. As more consumers enter the plant-based category, we want to ensure they can find our products everywhere. Dot Foods offers the scale, reach and trusted relationships to help us fulfill that goal,” said Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

Lightlife and Field Roast products will be available to many of Dot Food’s approximate 4,500 distribution customers on May 15, representing channels that include foodservice, retail and convenience. The partnership offers restaurateurs access to a broader set of options, as exploding interest in plant-based foods continues to impact menus across North America.

Seven Lightlife products will be available through the Dot Foods, including Lightlife’s newly launched plant-based burger—the Lightlife® Burger. With the same great taste and juicy texture as traditional beef, the Lightlife® Burger packs 20g of plant-based protein per serving, with fewer, more familiar ingredients and less saturated fat than products currently on market. Other Lightlife products available across channels include Italian Smart Ground, Original Smart Ground, Smokey Tempeh, Organic Soy Tempeh, Smart Dogs (Jumbo), and Gimme Lean Sausage.

Eight products from Field Roast will also be available. Field Roast uses whole food ingredients—grains, vegetables, legumes and spices—to craft flavor-forward, artisanal, plant-based meat and Chao Creamery cheese products. Products available through Dot include Apple Sage Sausage, Frankfurter, Italian Sausage, Chao Creamy Original Slices, FieldBurger, Mexican Chipotle Sausage, Porcini Dijon Cutlet and Coconut Breaded Cutlet.

About Lightlife Foods Inc.

Founded in 1979, Lightlife Foods Inc. is a plant-based foods pioneer with a passion for putting plants at the center of the plate. As a category leader in North America, Lightlife is committed to making plant-based eating more accessible and delicious with a portfolio of products that appeals to consumers at all points on the plant-based journey. Lightlife is owned by Greenleaf Foods SPC, a food company dedicated to cultivating and advancing brands in the fast-growing plant-based food sector.

About Field Roast

Field Roast Grain Meat Co. crafts artisanal plant-based meats and cheeses, made with whole food ingredients and traditional food-making practices. Founded in 1997, its ever-expanding product portfolio includes sausages, roasts, loaves, deli slices, a burger, and plant-based cheese slices. Field Roast products can be found in thousands of retail stores and over 500 restaurant menus nationwide. Field Roast is owned by Greenleaf Foods SPC, a food company dedicated to cultivating and advancing brands in the fast-growing plant-based food sector.