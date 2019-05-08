AstraZeneca Teams Up with PGA Golf Champion Jason Day to Raise Awareness about the Importance of Biomarker Testing in Lung Cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca is teaming up with PGA golf champion Jason Day to encourage newly diagnosed Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer patients to ask their doctor about biomarker testing (sometimes referred to as molecular testing or mutation testing), which can help patients and their physician find the treatment options that are right for them. AstraZeneca is partnering with the world-renowned golf pro to launch the Test It Back campaign, focused on ensuring complete biomarker testing becomes standard of care at every late-stage lung cancer diagnosis. The Test It Back site includes a series of inspiring videos featuring Day and his mother, Dening, whose decision to get mutation testing of her Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer last year informed her treatment decisions.

Not all lung cancers are the same, and biomarker testing can help determine which treatment options are right for specific types of lung cancer. AstraZeneca and Jason Day are asking people to visit TestItBack.com to learn more about the importance of biomarker testing as part of a complete lung cancer diagnosis. Doctors often test for biomarkers with a biopsy, using tissue removed from a tumor or a patient’s blood sample.

Jason Day said: “ My mother has always been the rock of our family and she’s the reason I’m the player I am today. Her lung cancer diagnosis was devastating, because you never think it will happen to you or your family. I wanted her to have the best possible care, and biomarker testing helped us understand our treatment options. For anyone who is facing a lung cancer diagnosis, I would encourage you to talk to your doctor about biomarker testing. The test results can take some time but having them really gives you a full picture of what you’re dealing with.”

After testing her lung cancer for mutations, Dening Day learned that her cancer had a mutation, which meant she was a candidate for a targeted oral therapy that may help stop the cancer from growing and spreading.

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, accounting for about one-quarter of all cancer deaths in the US, more than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined.

AstraZeneca is committed to developing medicines to help every patient with lung cancer. We have three approved medicines and a growing pipeline that targets genetic changes in tumor cells and boosts the power of the immune response against cancer.

AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in Oncology and offers a quickly growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients' lives and the Company's future. With at least six new medicines to be launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to advance Oncology as a key growth platform for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers.

By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms – Immuno-Oncology, Tumor Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates – and by championing the development of personalized combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

