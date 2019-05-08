H.I. Executive Consulting Announces Strategic Partnership with AI-driven Executive Talent Analytics Platform, Teamscope

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC), the leading agile, globally-connected executive search firm, today announced its strategic partnership with Teamscope, an AI-driven talent analytics platform designed to help companies build high-performing leadership teams. The partnership will empower HIEC with an innovative tool to deliver more data-driven hiring results for its corporate and private equity clients, informing the way companies identify the right leaders, reducing unconscious bias in the hiring process, and leading to higher performing organizations.

HIEC’s global experience in executive search has proven that building high-performing leadership teams not only requires identifying the necessary functional skillsets, but also core values and behavioral traits that complement the team. According to a McKinsey report, over 70% of recently appointed C-suite leaders struggle to culturally adapt, if at all, to their new employers. Teamscope’s innovative approach to behavioral analytics enables clients to match the executives with the core values of the existing leadership team so they can quickly assimilate and perform at their best.

“Teamscope is one of the most innovative executive assessment products that we have seen on the market,” commented Tim Robson, a Global Managing Partner at H.I. Executive Consulting. “Its sophisticated data science built into a simple and intuitive digital user interface underpins the art of world-class executive search. Teamscope is exactly what was missing in the market at executive levels and is going to make a significant difference in the selection, onboarding and leadership development process for our clients.”

Teamscope is backed by notable investors, including Techstars and the co-founders of Skype and Pipedrive, and is powered by IBM Watson. Its unique algorithm combines big data analytics with scientific testing to understand the values, characteristics, and behaviors of the company’s existing leadership team and new hires. The 15-minute questionnaire, uniquely designed to fit executives’ busy schedules, visualizes the combined effect of the existing leadership’s characteristics with other executives.

About H.I. Executive Consulting: H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC) is a leading global executive search firm focused on hiring board, CEO, and senior-level executives globally. HIEC was established to disrupt the traditional approach to executive search by placing a focus on hiring transformational leaders across the sectors it serves – Digital & Technology, Financial Services & Real Estate, Industrial & Automotive, Consumer, Retail & Leisure, and Business & Professional Services. www.hiec.com

About Teamscope: Teamscope is an AI-driven executive talent analytics platform to enable world-class executive search. The platform is designed to help companies build high-performing leadership teams through evaluating candidates’ fit with the existent executive team in a more objective, data-driven manner. www.hiec.teamscope.io