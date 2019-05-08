FluroSat Adds Iteris ClearAg Environmental Intelligence to Enhance Crop Health Decision Support

SANTA ANA, Calif. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, and FluroSat Pty Ltd (FluroSat), an agronomic analytics and crop health solutions provider, today announced FluroSat’s addition of Iteris ClearAg® environmental intelligence to FluroSat’s crop health services platform.

Under the terms of the software-as-a-service agreement, ClearAg will provide location-specific environmental intelligence through its application programming interface (API) to FluroSat’s crop health services platform. The integrated solution will enhance FluroSat’s scientifically validated climatics, crop yield modelling and decision support platform for agronomists and progressive farmers in several of the world’s largest agricultural regions.

“At a time of unprecedented change throughout the agricultural industry, innovation is especially important to increase productivity and ensure global food security. We are excited to work with Iteris to integrate ClearAg’s environmental intelligence into our crop health services platform to improve farm efficiency, sustainability and profitability for our users,” said Anastasia Volkova, CEO and founder of FluroSat. “ClearAg’s location-specific current, forecast and historical weather data will complement our decision support capability; thereby, enabling our users to make the best possible decisions for successful farm management.”

“We are thrilled that FluroSat has selected ClearAg’s environmental intelligence to power its crop health services platform for agronomists and progressive farmers in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Latin America,” said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. “Through its FluroSense® and ProductionWise services, FluroSat is dedicated to harnessing deep spectral insights to help farmers and growers improve their yield, and I am proud that ClearAg’s weather data will ultimately help to feed the planet more sustainably.”

With Iteris ClearAg, FluroSat’s platform users will have access to location-specific information including temperature, rainfall, humidity, wind speed, Dewpoint and solarwave radiation, thus enabling critical decisions to be made for crop management.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About FluroSat

FluroSat is a crop health solutions provider that uses the power of scientific modelling, AI and remotely sensed data to deliver early, accurate and actionable information on farm performance and plant nutrition to farmers and agronomists. Founded in 2016, FluroSat has been supporting its users through FluroSense®, ProductionWise and CottonMap to optimize and accelerate agricultural productivity growth. Visit www.flurosat.com for more information or join our conversations on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “feels,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits and success of our agreement and the ClearAg solution. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to integrate and provide the ClearAg services on a cost-effective basis; the future adoption of the ClearAg solution in the agribusiness markets; customer’s dedication of resources and ability to achieve market acceptance for its own products and services; our ability to gain additional patent protection for our technologies and products; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).