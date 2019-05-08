Johnny Rockets Announces Huge Partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters to Promote New Larger-than-Life Avocado Menu

WILBRAHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnny Rockets today announced a cross promotional partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ epic action adventure Godzilla: King of the Monsters – in theaters May 31, 2019 – to tout the restaurant’s new over-the-top avocado menu items.

The much-anticipated cinematic event corresponds with the debut of Johnny Rockets’ new avocado menu, which features several heroic items, such as an Avocado Bacon Ranch Burger and Chicken Sandwich, each piled high with fresh avocado slices, thick cut bacon, swiss cheese and crunchy onion rings. Also on the menu is an Avocado Chicken Salad, topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles, and Loaded Totchos, a sizable, shareable starter with tater tots smothered in cheese, chili, avocado and jalapenos.

“With the rise of the avocado – the undisputed king of food trends – comes an opportunity to incorporate Godzilla fans’ epic taste of adventure into a variety of mouth-watering dishes, from loaded salads to starters to our beloved burgers,” said Linda Sangiacomo, Senior VP of Marketing, Johnny Rockets. “We pride ourselves in entertaining our guests every day, whether it’s through our iconic dancing servers, timeless upbeat music, creative ketchup art, or blockbuster partnerships such as this one.

As befits monsters who shake the earth, Johnny Rockets is also shaking up its menu with two new flavors in its celebrated line of hand-spun indulgent shakes: Chocolate Coco Chill and Strawberry Chocolate Swirl. The new menu items are available at Johnny Rockets restaurants May 6th through June 30th, 2019.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, Boca Burger ®, Nathan’s® Hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With nearly 350 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rocket brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse: Godzilla: King of the Monsters, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The film was directed by Michael Dougherty from a script he wrote with Zach Shields, story by Max Borenstein and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields, based on the characters “Godzilla,” “King Ghidorah,” “Mothra” and “Rodan” owned and created by Toho Co., Ltd. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers, with Zach Shields, Barry Waldman, Hiro Matsuoka, Keiji Ota, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira serving as executive producers. A presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Toho Co., Ltd., a film by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters May 31, 2019. The film will be distributed in 3D and 2D and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures, except in Japan, where it will be distributed by Toho; and in China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.