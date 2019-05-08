AccessOne Joins the Epic App Orchard to Improve Patient Engagement

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AccessOne, a leading provider of patient financing options designed to help patients manage their healthcare costs, today announced that it has joined the Epic App Orchard marketplace. AccessOne is the first patient financing company to join the App Orchard and is currently available to hospitals and health systems on the Epic platform.

Benefits of the integration include:

Self-service options for patients. Seamless integration with Epic enables AccessOne to eliminate manual data entry for patients when they apply for financing online. With AccessOne and Epic integration, patients simply click on a link to explore patient financing options, enter their account number, and review their prepopulated application for accuracy.

Seamless integration with Epic enables AccessOne to eliminate manual data entry for patients when they apply for financing online. With AccessOne and Epic integration, patients simply click on a link to explore patient financing options, enter their account number, and review their prepopulated application for accuracy. Automated staff support. With access to Epic’s application programming interfaces (API’s), AccessOne pulls the patient’s data from Epic and prepopulates data fields for patient financing applications automatically. Patients and staff simply review the application and verify that patient demographic information is correct. It’s a service that increases efficiency and supports a cohesive, highly patient-centric experience.

With access to Epic’s application programming interfaces (API’s), AccessOne pulls the patient’s data from Epic and prepopulates data fields for patient financing applications automatically. Patients and staff simply review the application and verify that patient demographic information is correct. It’s a service that increases efficiency and supports a cohesive, highly patient-centric experience. Highly accurate. Integration with Epic, the nation’s largest EHR provider, gives AccessOne access to patient demographic data from multiple sources. This helps eliminate data entry errors and significantly reduces call times for client service representatives.

Consumers have reported that more payment options and access to self-service portals are among the top three process changes that would improve satisfaction, according to a recent survey.

“Healthcare organizations are constantly looking for ways to increase efficiencies and streamline processes, while improving the patient experience,” said Mark Spinner, CEO of AccessOne. “This integration will allow our customers who use Epic to offer their patients flexible payment options, and offer self-service functionality that patients expect without sacrificing patient experience or staff productivity.”

For more information about AccessOne, please visit www.accessonemedcard.com.

About AccessOne

AccessOne is a leading provider of flexible, co-branded patient financing solutions. Founded by providers, our solution provides a consumer-focused experience which drives high patient satisfaction for our clients. We have helped over one million consumers afford out-of-pocket medical expenses for health systems nationwide. We offer the most comprehensive platform in the industry with funding models that help more providers and programs that reach more patients. All patients qualify for our program with no credit reporting or negative outcomes. To learn more, visit www.accessonemedcard.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn.