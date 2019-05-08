Intelligent Waves Secures First Task Order on $12.1B ITES-3S IDIQ

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, today announced it was the first task order awardee (out of 135 primes) on the $12.1B Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 3 Services (ITES-3S) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract in support of Colorado Army National Guard Information Management Office (G6). The award was initially announced during the ITES-3S pre-conference session at AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days on March 20, 2019.

Managed by Army’s Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS), ITES-3S which launched last year, is the Army’s primary source of IT-related services worldwide. Providing industry best practice, best value, non-personal services to enable a broad range of enterprise-level support services for IT integration and service management, ITES-3S is available to all Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal agencies.

“Intelligent Waves is honored to be the first task order awardee on ITES-3S,” said Erin Horrell, chief growth officer for Intelligent Waves. “We look forward to continuing to support CHESS in meeting the requirements of the warfighter.”

The Colorado Army National Guard Information Management Office provides information systems, audio visual systems, and technology support to Army National Guard soldiers in the state of Colorado. Under the firm-fixed price, 12-month term task order, Intelligent Waves will extend the warranty and maintenance of commercial IT devices to satisfy IT needs and mission requirements.

About Intelligent Waves

Founded in 2006, Intelligent Waves LLC is an end-to-end information technology solutions provider. Excelling in enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing, cyber, mobility, and operations and intelligence analytics, we deploy secure technologies and digital strategies to drive innovation for our customers. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.