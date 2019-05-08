SAIC Awarded $58 Million U.S. Air Force Contract for Laser Research

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory selected Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) to research laser bioeffects, advance vision science, conduct modeling and simulation, and perform safety engineering, awarding the company a $58 million Optical Radiation Bioeffects and Safety contract. The research program will enhance airman combat survivability by enabling U.S. forces to counter optical hazards and threats.

“We need to keep airmen safe and able to perform their missions effectively on a directed energy battlefield,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Customer Group. “Having delivered in-house research for the 711 Human Performance Wing - Optical Radiation Bioeffects Branch for the past 26 years, we’re well positioned to deliver next generation solutions in optical warfare.”

Under the 75-month, cost-plus, fixed-fee contract, SAIC’s team will cover wide-ranging research to define thresholds for biological injury and correlate optical exposure with performance. SAIC will also leverage machine learning capabilities from its Solutions and Technology Group as they seek to enhance laser injury assessments.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges across the defense, space, federal civilian, and intelligence markets. Our robust portfolio of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services; cyber; software; advanced analytics and simulation; and training. With an intimate understanding of our customers’ challenges and deep expertise in existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to rapidly deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are a team of 23,000 strong driven by mission, united purpose, and inspired by opportunity. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

