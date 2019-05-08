Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Selects Agilysys’ Eatec® Solution to Manage Food Program Operations

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, one of the largest nonprofit social service providers in the state, will implement Agilysys’ Eatec® inventory management solution, to modernize the procurement, storage and inventory operations of their extensive food and nutrition program.

The food services program at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada provides nearly 2 million meals to vulnerable men, women and children each year. It includes a dining facility, serving an average of 700 meals a day, a grocery-style food pantry, providing more than 50 pounds of food to an average of 150 families in need daily, and a Meals on Wheels program, serving 2,125 seniors every day.

To help control the consistent flow of food products as well as purchases and inventory levels, the organization requires a robust solution that streamlines the purchasing process, controls inventory and reduces overall costs. Eatec was top of mind for VP of Food Services, Mike Schmit, who through his 20 years of experience managing F&B operations at Las Vegas casinos, was very familiar with the Eatec system and its successful reputation at restaurants and F&B outlets.

“We are proud that over 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to providing client services,” said Mike Schmit. “Eatec will help us be even more efficient and keep administrative costs lower. The more efficient we are at the operational level, the more resources we can devote to providing better assistance for the people we serve.”

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is one of the largest private social services providers in the State of Nevada, operating the largest shelter in Las Vegas with 524 beds, and a day shelter offering respite to 250 homeless men daily. Their food and nutrition program gives daily meals to people in need and a variety of supplemental food items like fresh produce, baked goods, boxed, canned and frozen goods, through their food pantry. The food items come from individual donations and are purchased through government grants.

“It’s rewarding to know that Eatec’s purpose goes beyond just helping businesses optimize their F&B operations, but also empowers organizations with important missions like Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to operate efficiently and at their absolute best,” said Senior Director of Engineering at Agilysys, Max Romanenko. “With this solution, they can feed the greatest amount of people and provide vital services to those who need it most.”

Eatec is a full-featured inventory, procurement and production system designed specifically for the hospitality and foodservice industries. Along with its core purchasing, inventory, recipe, forecasting, production and sales analysis functions, Eatec also offers modules for catering, cycle planning, retail management, nutrition and allergens. The modular structure allows hospitality and foodservice operators to construct the exact set of features they need — whether it is an enterprise-wide solution for multiple sites or a single-site system for multiple functions. Eatec is available as an on-premise solution or through a subscription service.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.