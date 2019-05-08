Leading Production, Distribution and Digital Company Sinking Ship Entertainment Selects Qumulo’s Hybrid Cloud File Storage

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the pioneer of hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that Sinking Ship Entertainment, a production, distribution and interactive company specializing in children’s live-action, CGI-blended programming, has chosen Qumulo’s file storage to support its visual effects (VFX) and interactive services.

Sinking Ship Entertainment produces popular children’s series such as Odd Squad and Dino Dana, and is the first customer of Qumulo’s with a focus on developing live-action and CGI-blended content.

“Qumulo’s unwavering commitment to its customers’ success is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said Matt Bishop, Founding Partner, Sinking Ship Entertainment. “Our studio produces many millions of files ranging in size from very, very large with our CGI and VFX work, to smaller files with our animation, and Qumulo’s file storage was able to scale across multiple workloads and file types effortlessly.”

Sinking Ship Entertainment, based in Toronto, has won 13 Daytime Emmy® Awards and a variety of other international awards, including 11 Canadian Screen Awards, 13 Youth Media Alliance Awards, 11 Parents Choice Awards, the Shaw Rocket Prize, and the Prix Jeunesse International.

“The combination of live action with CGI creates a massive amount of data, and for innovative production studios like Sinking Ship Entertainment, they need a scalable, high-performance file solution that can grow with them as their content library continues to expand,” said Molly Presley, director of product marketing, Qumulo.

