AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Cincinnati Equitable Life Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of Cincinnati Equitable Life Insurance Company (CELIC) (Cincinnati OH), following the announcement of the pending acquisition by Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company of Michigan (Farm Bureau), subject to regulatory approval.

The positive implications reflect Farm Bureau’s higher Credit Ratings (ratings) level and larger overall financial profile, which is expected to enhance CELIC’s future prospects.

CELIC’s ratings will remain under review with positive implications until AM Best completes its discussions with management and finalizes its analysis of the company’s prospective business plan under its new management.

