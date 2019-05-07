Enosys Solutions Joins CrowdStrike’s Elevate Partner Program

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike® Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced Enosys has joined CrowdStrike’s Elevate Partner Program. Through this strategic partnership, Enosys will combine their offerings with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading next generation endpoint protection platform, threat intelligence, and response services to help customers stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program provides technology partners, solutions providers, system integrators and managed service providers with the capability to deliver bespoke solutions to customers.

Enosys will offer the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform tailored to customer needs to help businesses ensure the readiness of their cybersecurity posture to detect and prevent attacks. Through leveraging the cloud-native architecture of Falcon, partners are able to deliver faster, smarter and more agile solutions to joint customers. CrowdStrike recently announced the addition of a broad set of sophisticated yet easy-to-use APIs to support customers and partners’ ability to integrate with and gain value from this next-generation technology by writing their own programs and accessing the data on our platform, thereby expanding the functionality of their existing security systems.

“As a managed security service provider, we offer security operations for customers and we saw a need to provide more end-to-end capability in terms of endpoint protection, and the Falcon platform allows us to work together with our customers through a shared tool to provide solutions across detection, remediation and threat intelligence that delivers better outcomes for them,” said George Soumilas, managed services director, Enosys. “We only work with strategic partners and CrowdStrike’s major differentiator for us was the open AI and integration with other key technology partners we had, and the ease for us to tailor a product to our customer’s specific needs.”

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s next-generation endpoint protection solution unifies next-generation antivirus (AV), IT hygiene, endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence, and proactive threat hunting.

“Now, joint customers of Enosys and CrowdStrike have access to combined, advanced capabilities that leverage all the existing assets within a customer’s environment, allowing them to operate their security efforts in a more efficient and effective manner responding to security threats faster and with greater accuracy,” said Geoff Swaine, channel and alliances director, APJ, CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike’s open API platform model has established a new standard in endpoint security. Along with the CrowdStrike Orchestration and Automation initiative and the introduction of new and updated APIs via CrowdStrike Falcon Connect, partners can seamlessly integrate their solutions with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform’s lightweight agent.

About CrowdStrike®

CrowdStrike is a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver real-time protection and actionable intelligence from day one. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against cyberattacks, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IoA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, Falcon correlates over one trillion endpoint-related events a week in real time from across the globe to prevent and detect threats.

There’s much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2019 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike®, CrowdStrike Falcon®, CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent™, Falcon Prevent™, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight™, Falcon Insight™, CrowdStrike Falcon Discover™, Falcon Discover™, Falcon X™, CrowdStrike Falcon DNS™, Falcon DNS™, CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch™, Falcon OverWatch™, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight™ and Falcon Spotlight™ are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. Other brands may be third-party trademarks.