Onapsis and Verizon Join Forces to Accelerate and Secure SAP Customers’ Digital Transformation

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAPPHIRE NOW 2019 – Onapsis, the leader in business application cyber resilience, is joining forces with Verizon to accelerate and protect SAP customers’ digital transformation initiatives. Customers of the two companies who are migrating their critical business applications to the SAP S/4HANA platform, using Verizon’s software-defined or other networking solutions, will now be able to access Onapsis’ end-to-end system and application visibility, threat management and protection, and streamlined compliance capabilities.

The anticipated results are shorter implementation timelines, a more efficient change management process and measurable cost efficiencies.

“SAP applications and systems are the heartbeat of our customers’ operations and house their most sensitive and regulated data, including financial records, personal data and intellectual property,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and Co-founder at Onapsis. “Cyber-threats against these systems are increasing, as we saw most recently with the release of the 10KBLAZE exploits. As customers extend the edge of their networks and adopt cloud, IoT and mobility solutions, the security and compliance of SAP systems is growing in importance. We’re pleased to be working with Verizon to ensure our joint customers can benefit from Onapsis’ business application cyber resilience capabilities.”

“This relationship is about delivering the tools and practices required to de-risk the deployment of network-reliant applications. Today’s digital business environment, built on next-generation communications infrastructure, is all about gaining customer experience and operational insight at the edge,” said George Fischer, President, Verizon Global Enterprise. “For many, SAP is the engine powering their mission-critical, day to day operations and any interruption could have a material impact on product delivery, customer support and revenue. Cyber resiliency has an important role to play in protecting the digital business, and we’re pleased to work with Onapsis to offer this capability to all our customers to provide superior outcomes as they continue on the digital transformation path.”

SAP is the world’s largest provider of enterprise application software, serving more than 437,000 customers worldwide including 92 percent of the Forbes Global 2000. Organizations leveraging SAP to run their business distribute 78 percent of the world’s food supply and 82 percent of medical devices. Seventy-seven percent of the world’s revenue flows through SAP business applications and platforms.

Onapsis and Verizon will be hosting an executive boardroom event at SAPPHIRE NOW 2019 in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, May 9th at 2 pm ET titled: Plan for Resiliency: SAP, S/4HANA, the Cloud and 5G. The session will examine the 2025 SAP S/4HANA migration deadline and best practices developed by early movers to S/4HANA including what obstacles they faced, when and how cybersecurity and compliance need to be considered, and how to best engage your application, network and security teams as you prepare to start your own journey to a digital application infrastructure. To learn more and register for this invitation only event, visit: https://www.onapsis.com/sapphire-19-verizon.

About Onapsis

Onapsis helps organizations to be cyber resilient by protecting their business-critical applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. Our patented solutions are used to accelerate digital transformation initiatives – including transitioning to the cloud – by providing actionable intelligence, continuous monitoring and automated governance for ERP, CRM, PLM, HCM, SCM, BI and Cloud-based business-critical applications.

As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to help modernize and strengthen their SAP and Oracle E-Business Suite applications, and to make sure security, IT, DevOps and compliance teams are best prepared for the business needs of the future.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, and with global operations, Onapsis proudly serves more than 300 of the world’s leading brands and organizations, including many of the Global 2000. Through our unique strategic alliances with leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, PwC and Verizon, Onapsis solutions have become the de-facto standard in helping organizations protect what really matters.

For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.