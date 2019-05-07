Blackstone Resources AG Engages Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd as Advisor

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS; STU: 4BR, FRA: 4BR, BEB: 4BR) (“Blackstone”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd to advice for the issuance of a private placement.

Ithuba will undertake the negotiations with its clients and associates to support and place in another non – listed private placement the Blackstone Bond. The bond will bear a 5% coupon and consist of a 5-year tranche. The bond will be subscribed by various investors, half of whom had already participated in previous issues. The settlement will be in May 2019.

The transparency and the quality of relations that Blackstone Resources maintains with the financial community contributed significantly to the success of this debt financing with Ithuba Credit Corporation.

Reflecting improved terms (maturity and rates) in relation to the past, this issue will be well subscribed, highlighting the confidence of investors in the strength of Blackstone Resources business model.

This issue provides Blackstone Resources AG with increased financial flexibility to support its growth and development, particularly in its Battery Revolution. And in consideration of the long-term assets held under concessions, it also contributes to extending the debt maturity profile.

While diversifying its sources of financing, the company continued to rely on the strong relationships it has developed with its history banking and financing partners.

This private placement bond issue was arranged by Ithuba Credit Corporation, acting as joint lead managers.

About ITHUBA CREDIT CORPORATION LIMITED

Ithuba Credit Corporation Limited operates as a Financing Company. The Company offers a Lending and Asset Management Platform that provides Credit and Risk Management solutions and Lending Services. Ithuba Credit Corporation serves clients worldwide.

BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release.

Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/about-us/disclaimer-press-release/