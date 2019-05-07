Introducing: National Geographic Family Journeys with G Adventures, 12 New Trips to Experience the World Together

WASHINGTON & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, National Geographic and G Adventures have officially launched their expanded partnership, National Geographic Family Journeys with G Adventures. The new program of 12 trips is now on sale globally and feature unique National Geographic-inspired experiences for children and adults to connect as a family when they travel together on departures starting in March 2020.

The trips, which are priced from *$1,999 per person, visit 12 countries on five continents and range from eight to 13 days in length, with reduced pricing available to children ages 12 and under. Each small-group tour will be led by two specially-trained Chief Experience Officers, who will deliver one-of-a-kind itineraries and activities to best meet children’s and adults’ interests.

Each activity was designed around four guiding National Geographic themes: photography and storytelling, history and culture, wildlife and conservation, and exploration. Among the destination and activity highlights that families can experience together are: wildlife spotting in Alaska’s national parks, where children can earn a junior ranger badge; pasta making and gladiator school in Italy; sumo wrestling lessons and samurai swordplay in Japan; acrobatics demonstrations with circus performers in Cambodia; and zip-lining through the lush Costa Rican rainforest canopy.

The expanded partnership between G Adventures and National Geographic follows the success of National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures, launched in 2015. With the growing popularity of these itineraries, G Adventures and National Geographic identified an opportunity to expand their partnership into the ever-growing family travel market.

“National Geographic Expeditions is thrilled to share the itineraries for the launch of this new line of family trips,” said Heather Heverling, National Geographic Senior Vice President of Product Management. “These trips reflect National Geographic’s mission to ignite the explorer in all of us and provide unique travel experiences that help us feel more connected to the natural world and the many differing cultures in it. This expanded partnership with G Adventures has given us a new opportunity to provide one-of-a-kind, immersive experiences to travelers who want to make meaningful, lifelong memories with members of their family.”

Before developing the new program, National Geographic and G Adventures **surveyed family travelers around the world to gain insights into what they most want in a family trip. A vast majority (85 percent) of travelers surveyed said they would prefer activities the whole family can enjoy together vs. those that allow for separate adult relaxation time. Guided by this new research, National Geographic Family Journeys with G Adventures was built as a collection of new itineraries in exciting destinations that allow families to focus on what’s really important—having fun, connecting, learning, and creating lasting memories together.

“What really excites me about this new family travel style is how much learning, bonding, adventure and enjoyment is included, for every member of the family, at such an accessible price,” said G Adventures Managing Director for the U.S. and Latin America, and father of three himself, Ben Perlo.

“Between National Geographic’s rich storytelling and G Adventures’ local expertise, families will discover that there is no need for compromise. Parents and children will each find something to look forward to—starting from pre-trip materials like family field guides and photography tips to spark a child’s imagination, to unique destination experiences that will impress even the most seasoned adult travelers,” added Perlo.

Overwhelmingly (81 percent), family travelers who were surveyed said they ‘love to learn’ while traveling; another 73 percent said they especially love the outdoors. Even more significant, was how people identified family—not just the nuclear family, but multigenerational—including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. For more than 90 percent of these multigenerational travelers, ‘creating long-lasting memories’ and ‘bonding with each other’ are the most important outcomes of a family holiday, along with ‘having fun’.

All 12 trips in the National Geographic Family Journeys collection are now bookable online at National Geographic Expeditions or G Adventures as well as through travel agents. Sample trips offered include:

Alaska Family Journey: Wilderness Explorer – 9 Days, From $4,199

Epic wildlife, soaring summits, and tundra stretching as far as the eye can see: everything is bigger in Alaska. Journey to the far north—where the sun never quite sets in the summer—and make the most of long days on hiking and wildlife-viewing excursions in the Alaskan wilderness. Explore Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks, where kids will set out on educational adventures to claim their junior ranger badges.

Costa Rica Family Journey: From Rainforest to Coast – 9 Days, From $1,999

Blanketed in pristine rainforest, lined by golden sands, and brimming with curious-looking creatures, Costa Rica is the ultimate family playground. Explore inland jungles and volcanic wonders in every way possible: soaring on a zip-line, riding on horseback, and hiking misty trails. Then head for the Gold Coast on the Pacific Ocean for some sun, surf, and adventures out at sea.

Iceland Family Journey: Geysers, Glaciers, and Fjords – 8 Days, From $3,999

From glittering glaciers to black-sand beaches, Iceland’s wild landscapes will surprise and inspire travelers of all ages. Explore this subarctic isle’s natural and cultural treasures alongside our dynamic guides as you step behind the curtain of a spectacular waterfall or hike to the edge of a volcanic crater. Descend inside a lava tunnel, delve into Viking history, or opt to try your hand at riding hardy Icelandic horses.

Italy Family Journey: Venice to Rome – 8 Days, From $2,899

Home to ancient ruins, artistic masterpieces, gelato, and pizza, Italy is an enchanting destination for all ages. Discover the country’s top highlights on a journey from Venice through the heart of Tuscany to Rome. Explore fresco-adorned churches and Renaissance palaces, climb medieval towers, and get immersed in Italian culture with art classes and cooking lessons.

Southern Africa Family Journey: In Search of the Big Five – 11 Days, From $4,299

Boasting jaw-dropping scenery and some of the planet’s most iconic wildlife, southern Africa makes for an unforgettable family adventure. On this action-packed journey, venture to South Africa to seek out the legendary “big five” on safari, soak up the charms of cosmopolitan Cape Town, and see the penguins march along Boulders Beach. Then top off your journey in Zimbabwe with a tour of thundering Victoria Falls.

