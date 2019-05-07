Wiley Education Services Partners with Loyola Law School, Los Angeles to Broaden Talent Pipelines

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a new partnership with Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB) that provides tailored services and technology solutions to higher education institutions, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles will offer two new online programs that will broaden talent pipelines in the taxation industry. The school’s Tax LLM and Master of Taxation (MT) programs will launch in fall 2019 as part of the No. 3 online tax law program in the U.S.

“Our work with Wiley Education Services allows us to make our top-ranked tax programs more accessible to adult learners who are balancing busy schedules of work and family by bringing them online,” said Ted Seto, the Hon. Frederick J. Lower, Jr. Chair at Loyola Law School. “As the preeminent tax program on the West Coast, we are pleased to allow students from across the U.S. access to our outstanding faculty who bring a ‘practice-ready’ approach to our programs.”

Loyola Law School aims to build on its growing reputation and influence through the support of Wiley Education Services. Wiley will work with the school to design the online programs, implement their delivery, and will also provide student support and marketing. Offering online programs to students around the country who are unable to attend classes on campus expands access to the school’s top-ranked degrees to a more diverse student population and creates more graduates with in-demand skills in the field of taxation law.

“Access to a quality education is a core mission for this institution, and together we are bringing Loyola Law School’s respected teaching and curricula to more working adults and professionals,” said Matt Hillman, Co-President of Wiley Education Services and Learning House, a Wiley brand. “Wiley’s support also helps these individuals gain credentials that make them more employable and position them for success throughout their careers.”

Professor Jennifer Kowal, Director of Loyola’s Graduate Tax Program, added, “When we set out to create an Online Tax Program that met the standards of our other top-ranked tax programs, we set a high bar for potential partners. After an exhaustive search, Wiley was our unanimous choice. And for good reason: We are both very well-established in our respective fields, with Loyola poised to turn 100 years old in 2020 and Wiley founded in 1807. Our shared commitment to the highest standards makes us confident our new offering will stand apart, making a Loyola Tax LLM education available to those previously unable to pursue it through more traditional means.”

About Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Located on an award-winning Frank Gehry-designed campus in downtown Los Angeles, Loyola Law School is home to prominent faculty, dedicated students and cutting-edge programs. Loyola Law School is part of Loyola Marymount University, a Catholic, Jesuit and Marymount university. The Law School strives to instill in students the knowledge they need to excel on their chosen paths. It dedicates itself to preparing students for the rigors of practice with an extensive portfolio of practical-training opportunities, an 18,000-strong alumni network and a focus on social justice. Learn more at www.lls.edu.

About Wiley Education Services

Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley, is a leading, global provider of technology-enabled education solutions to meet the evolving needs of institutions and learners. With the addition of Learning House, a Wiley brand, we partner with more than 60 institutions across the US, Europe and Australia, and support over 800 degree programs. Our best-in-class services and market insights are driven by our unmatched commitment and expertise—proven to elevate enrollment, retention and completion rates. For more information visit edservices.wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.