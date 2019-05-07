Ducon Secures Another FGD Project Order in India

THANE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE:534674, NSE: DUCON), (“Ducon Infratechnologies”) an emerging technology company providing solutions in the Industrial, infrastructure & digital space to multiple business segments across varied industries announced its latest FGD order.

The Company announced that it has received a FGD order from Chloride Metals, India's largest secondary lead smelter and production company for their Greenfield lead metal recycling and pyro refining project in Haldia. Under this turnkey order Ducon will provide a complete system including Limestone FGD system along with particulate control system which will allow Chloride Metals to come with latest emission standards.

The Company continues to be actively involved in bidding on both power plant size and industrial size FGD projects, and remains hopeful to win some of these projects as and when they are decided.

About Ducon Infratechnologies Limited

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE: 534674, NSE: DUCON) is a technology company based in India for providing solutions in the Industrial, infrastructure & digital space to multiple business segments across varied industries. The Company offers execution of turnkey FGD systems for power & industrial boilers, bulk material handling systems and electrification projects across India and neighboring regions. The Company is led by a team of young and dynamic professionals with technical, marketing and sales know-how and has an objective to become a leading solution provider in the infrastructure business sectors.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors. that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.