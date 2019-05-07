Donley’s Chooses DESTINI Estimator As Preconstruction Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, leading software and service firm for the commercial design and construction industry, announced that Donley's has chosen DESTINI® Estimator as its new enterprise-wide preconstruction platform.

Donley’s is a fourth-generation, nationally recognized leader in construction management, concrete, and restoration services. The firm has been headquartered in Cleveland since its founding in 1941. The company has a regional presence with offices in Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. With annual revenues over $300 million, Donley’s engages genuine people to provide construction services that deliver and sustain its clients’ vision.

The multi-year enterprise agreement will enable the company to utilize DESTINI Estimator in all of its preconstruction efforts.

"We are looking forward to utilizing the DESTINI Estimator software and teaming with Beck Technology," said Pete Dorio, Senior Estimator at Donley's. "Its capabilities will enable us to bring more value to our clients during preconstruction."

“We’re excited to partner with Donley’s to create innovative solutions to the challenges they have now and the opportunities they will experience in the future,” said Connor Ward, Account Executive at Beck Technology. “It’s been clear through working with them that they share our vision for the future, and we look forward to continue our collaboration with them.”

ABOUT BECK TECHNOLOGY

Beck Technology empowers the AEC industry to make smarter choices through innovative software solutions and expert consulting. Clients, ranging from government agencies to Fortune 500 companies as well as local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology tools to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. Beck Technology’s DESTINI Estimator software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for preconstruction and cost estimating professionals. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778, or follow @BeckTechnology.