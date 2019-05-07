Functional Remedies Partners with Leading U.S. Chiropractic Supply Distributor

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Functional Remedies, the premier vertically-integrated hemp oil company, has partnered with ScripHessco, providers of high-quality chiropractic equipment and supplies, continuing its aggressive growth into high-impact health and wellness sectors. As more Americans explore functional and non-invasive treatments for health issues, this partnership allows Functional Remedies to directly tap into the growing chiropractic market -- valued at $12.26 billion in 2017 according to Grand View Research.

“Our partnership with ScripHessco is significant because we are now able to access chiropractors on a larger scale and help the profession optimize patient health and wellness with our lipid-infused hemp oil,” said Functional Remedies CEO Anthony Mazzotti. “We are diligently working to fulfill our 2019 growth strategy and look forward to continuing to expand our presence in additional complementary and alternative health markets throughout this year and beyond.”

In 2019 alone, Functional Remedies has had tremendous new growth with distribution partnerships with Lhasa OMS, the largest distributor of acupuncture products and Chinese herbs in the U.S., and Market Performance Group (MPG), an independent strategy consulting and sales management services company that specializes in helping consumer product companies to accelerate growth and profitability by expanding distribution into major food, drug and mass retail channels.

“For over four decades, we have been a trusted resource to health care practitioners,” said Scrip Companies CEO Kray Kibler. “Our aligned missions to improve patients’ lives makes partnering with Functional Remedies an easy decision and one that provides our chiropractic customer network access to best-in-class, whole-plant hemp oil.”

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically-integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. This makes it possible for us to achieve our mission of bringing lives into balance on a global scale. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.

About ScripHessco

ScripHessco provides equipment and supplies to complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) professionals including chiropractic, massage therapy, spa and PT/Rehab markets. ScripHessco offers the broadest selection of chiropractic products, including the largest variety of reconditioned adjusting tables in the world. ScripHessco offers exceptional customer service, promotes wellness initiatives and serves as an educational resource for the benefit of its customers and also is the only national company to offer regional sales representation. Visit www.scriphessco.com.