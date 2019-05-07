OSF Commerce Receives $23 Million in Financing to Accelerate Global Commerce Capabilities

OSF Commerce CEO Gerry Szatvanyi discusses the company’s rapid growth and what the $23 million investment from Delta-v and Salesforce Ventures means for OSF.

QUÉBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSF Commerce today announced that it has successfully closed a $23M equity investment round led by Delta-v Capital with participation from Salesforce Ventures. OSF Commerce, a Platinum Salesforce Partner, is a global leader in Salesforce Commerce Cloud as well as multi-cloud and B2B commerce solutions.

Delta-v Capital was attracted to OSF Commerce because of its strong management team, high customer satisfaction, proprietary digital commerce innovations including OSF UnifyCOMMERCE (patent pending), and leadership position within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud ecosystem. OSF Commerce works with many of the premier brands across North America, Europe, and Asia; including Ubisoft, Bouclair, Geox, Kal Tire, Markwins Beauty, and Urban Barn.

“OSF Commerce has achieved an almost unprecedented combination of customer satisfaction, global capabilities, and growth in the Salesforce ecosystem without any outside equity financing. OSF enjoys a clear leadership position in delivering commerce solutions with multi-cloud integrations for many of the world’s leading brands,” said Rand Lewis, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Delta-v Capital. “In partnering with OSF Commerce, Delta-v will support its commitment to delivering the very best commerce technologies to its global customers by attracting additional talent, investing in AI technology, and financing complementary acquisitions.”

OSF Commerce is an independent Salesforce Platinum consulting partner with global multi-cloud and B2B commerce capabilities. During Dreamforce 2018, OSF Commerce was awarded the Salesforce Lightning Bolt Trailblazer Award for Retail to recognize OSF’s efforts with OSF UnifyCOMMERCE. UnifyCOMMERCE is a leading commerce solution that integrates customer data across Salesforce’s diverse Clouds and from multiple sales channels, online as well as offline, for a centralized view of the customer data.

“OSF Commerce guides world-renowned brands to become customer-centric through the implementation of Salesforce across commerce, marketing, sales and service on a global scale. OSF Commerce has been a longstanding partner of Salesforce since 2009 and the investment from Salesforce Ventures will help further their efforts within the Salesforce ecosystem and lead innovation for customers,” said Sherrick Murdoff, VP, Partner Investments at Salesforce.

“Securing the highest level of partnership from Salesforce as a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, along with funding from both Delta-v and Salesforce Ventures, further proves that OSF Commerce is at the forefront of commerce technology. With this additional capital, more exciting company updates will follow, and we’ll rapidly accelerate our plans for the expansion of our commerce practice,” says Gerry Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Commerce.

OSF Commerce selected Delta-v to lead the financing because of its expertise in technology services businesses, merger and acquisition transactions, and track record of supporting technology companies in realizing a higher level of growth and success. Since 2009, Delta-v has invested in over 30 leading technology businesses including Cloud Sherpas, a leading Salesforce partner acquired by Accenture in 2015.

True Blue Partners was the exclusive financial adviser to OSF Commerce in this transaction.

About OSF Commerce

OSF Commerce, an OSF Global brand, winner of the 2018 Salesforce Lightning Bolt Trailblazer Award for Retail and Salesforce’s 2016 Partner Innovation Award in Retail, is a leading global commerce solutions company providing technology, consulting, implementation and online shop management services to emerging and premier brands, and merchants. Our agile approach allows us to scale global growth more quickly and enable companies to enhance the customer experience. With over 120 ongoing projects and eight years of worldwide deployments, OSF Commerce delivers connected commerce solutions across channels, devices and locales. For more information, please visit osf-commerce.com.

About Delta-v Capital

delta-v defined: n., the total ‘effort’ required to change from one trajectory to another

Delta-v Capital is a leading provider of liquidity solutions and growth equity to private technology companies and their shareholders. Delta-v manages over $500 million in capital commitments and targets between $3 and $30 million investments in technology sectors, including enterprise software, information services, cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, and communications infrastructure. Delta-v has offices in Boulder, CO and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit deltavcapital.com.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the No. 1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company’s corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world’s largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce’s innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1 percent to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 300 enterprise cloud startups in 20 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit salesforce.com/ventures.

