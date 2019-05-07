VodafoneZiggo Appoints WPP as Its Strategic Transformation Partner

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WPP (NYSE: WPP) has been awarded VodafoneZiggo’s strategic marketing and communications brief, following a competitive pitch process.

The newly established bespoke multi-disciplinary team, WPP Go One, will work together with VodafoneZiggo and act as the core leadership team for the company’s operations in the Netherlands as it continues to put customer experience at the centre of its marketing and communications activity.

This creative, strategic partnership will be partly based onsite at the client and at Amsteldok, WPP’s recently opened campus in Amsterdam, which brings 15 agencies under one roof, giving clients easier access to the breadth and depth of WPP’s talent and expertise.

Marcel de Groot, CCO Consumer at VodafoneZiggo, said: "At VodafoneZiggo the customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. So our marketing efforts and the agency eco-system should operate in the same manner. That way we can better meet the needs of an increasingly digitally savvy consumer. With the rise of new players in the agency world, we have seen the rise of more integrated, client specific models. We saw an opportunity to, across the traditional borders of agencies, develop a team to develop the best results together to make our new partner part of the very beginning of our decisions in marketing. At the end of the pitch process, WPP turned out to be best partner for us to continue with.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “We’re delighted to be selected as VodafoneZiggo’s strategic transformation partner as they focus on the evolving needs of their consumers in a technology-driven world. This comes at an exciting time for WPP in the Netherlands, following the recent opening of our Amsterdam campus, and this appointment further demonstrates the appeal to clients of our creative, smartly integrated solutions.”

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We build better futures for our clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.