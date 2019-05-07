Davinci has reached an in-depth cooperation with Midak Technology to focus on cfd CFD trading

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAVINCI Da Vinci, as a practitioner of AI financial technology, is committed to the application and development of artificial intelligence investment, and constantly explores strong alliances and promotes service upgrades. DAVINCI, which has become the NFA regulatory certification body in the United States, has made persistent efforts to reach a cooperation agreement with the world-renowned financial software service provider MetaQuotes to become an officially authorized MT5 broker. At this point, in addition to its innovative AI smart investment "Wave Smart Investment", there are more service platforms for independent trading, which can be said to be one step forward in the field of CFD online trading margin.

As we all know, in CFD CFDs (margin trading), the most commonly used tools are MetaTrader5 (hereinafter referred to as MT5) developed by the world-renowned financial software service provider MetaQuotes Software. As the main tool for autonomous trading, MT5 has more comprehensive functions, more varieties of trading and autonomous operations. The updated MT5 is easier to operate and more professional than the old version of MT4. This is also the original intention of DAVINCI - to provide users with a better investment experience for users.

DAVINCI MT5, written and authorized by Midak, includes financial product transactions involving CFD, 21 time periods with 2 minute chart and 3 hour chart, and 70 technical indicators, with 5 order types and 4 execution modes. , to increase the number of options. At the same time, EA test function is more powerful and hence pProgramming is more convenient and faster. In the MT5 era, the new generation programming language MetaQuotes Language 5 will increase its speed by several times, making it easier to convert with C++ code, and adding test tools such as the Intelligence system.

Before reaching this cooperation, davinci has been studying in the field of smart investment for several years, and the research and development achievements are outstanding: there are many trading systems in addition to the global trading market information ecosystem, intelligent EA system, big data risk management etc. In order to verify the effectiveness of the trading system on the real trading market, it also stems from the technical team's excellent strength. After the actual test, davinci launched the global ai-single software, Wave Zhitou. This is the main lazy investment, Xiaobai can easily get cfd trading software, and it has been praised by the users. Davinci, who has won the first batch of loyal users, can be said to be the first battle.

The trading market filled up with thousands of people. From not knowing the cfd transaction to the affirmation of the user group that can make a small profit through the wave of wisdom and investment, davinci is more confident to continue to plow in the cfd market. The cooperation with Midak Technology is the sincerity of davinci's initiative in the field of financial technology, and it is also an important upgrade of its own services: users who consider various needs at all levels can take root in the market firmly.

Since its inception, relying on smart technology, big data, information technology and other high-tech, DAVINCI continues to explore and innovate in meeting user needs and optimizing product strategies. The cooperation with MetaQuotes Software Company marks DAVINCI's new step-by-step upgrade in product diversity, stability and intelligence, which means that users' investment choices are more diversified and investment risks are dispersed. The way of income and trading increased and . this is the original intention of DAVINCI to use AI technology to make money for investors.

About davinci

Founded in 2016, davinci is the world's leading provider of financial technology cfd trading services. The company adheres to the business philosophy of “technology innovation, technological transformation, inclusive finance” and relies on high-tech technologies such as ai smart technology, big data and cloud computing. Technical means, providing inclusive financial services for small and micro enterprises and individual investors, providing customers with financial solutions such as smart investment and smart investment, using technology and big data to help investment decisions and enhance user investment fun.

Davinci Da Vinci has developed a global operation team with 3,000 employees worldwide and operates in 12 countries and regions, including: Hong Kong Financial Technology Center, Japan Cloud Data Center, UK Asset Management Center, Australian Data Collection Center, USA Global Group Administrative Management Center, Malaysia Operations Center, Seychelles Financial Management Center, St. Vincent Offshore Financial Management Center and other distribution agencies.