CORRECTING and REPLACING Davinci Has Launched MT5 to Focus on CFD Trading

DAVINCI HAS LAUNCHED MT5 TO FOCUS ON CFD TRADING

DAVINCI, as a practitioner of AI financial technology, is committed to the application and development of artificial intelligence consultant, and constantly explores strong alliances and promotes service upgrades. DAVINCI has made persistent efforts to reach a cooperation agreement with the world-renowned financial software service provider to launch MetaTrader5 (hereinafter referred to as MT5).At this point, in addition to its innovative AI smart investment platform "WAVE ROBO ADVISOR, there are more service platforms for independent trading, which can be said to be one step forward in the field of CFD online trading margin.

In CFD (margin trading), the most commonly used tools are MT5. As the main tool for autonomous trading, MT5 has more comprehensive functions, more varieties of trading and autonomous operations. The updated MT5 is easier to operate and more professional than the old version of MT4. This is also the original intention of DAVINCI to provide users with a better investment experience.

DAVINCI MT5, includes financial product transactions involving CFD, 21 time periods like 2 minutes chart and 3 hours chart, 70 technical indicators, and 5 order types and 4 execution modes , to increase the number of options. At the same time, EA test function is more powerful and hence programming is more convenient and faster.

DAVINCI has been studying in the field of smart investment consulting for several years, and the research and development achievements are outstanding: there are many trading systems in addition to the global trading market information ecosystem, intelligent EA system, big data risk management etc. In order to verify the effectiveness of the trading system on the real trading market,stemming from the technical team's excellent strength,after the actual test, DAVINCI has launched the global order-operating software "WAVE ROBO ADVISOR”The software, designed for lazy users and green hands, has achieved universal popularity since launched Davinci.

Seeing users growing from not knowing the CFD transaction to making a small profit through WAVE ROBO ADVISOR , DAVINCI is more confident to continue to dig in the CFD market. Launching the software is the sincerity of Davinci's initiative in the field of financial technology, and it is also an important upgrade of its own services: considering users who have various needs at all levels can it take root in the market firmly.