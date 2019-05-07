Sun Resorts Joins Global Hotel Alliance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Hotel Alliance (“GHA”), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, announced today that Sun Resorts will become the latest addition to its growing network of over 30 independent brands and 550 hotels in 75 countries.

Headquartered in Mauritius, with over three decades of hospitality experience, today Sun Resorts owns and manages five unrivalled resorts in two of the world’s most coveted holiday destinations in the Indian Ocean: Mauritius and the Maldives. Located on some of the finest beaches in the world, each of its luxury property offers its guests a unique holiday experience, meeting the needs and expectations of today’s diverse traveller.

Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO, noted that Sun Resorts’ properties provide exactly the type of experience that DISCOVERY’s 14-million customers are seeking: “Over half of our member stays in new brands are now for leisure, often in luxury resort destinations and at premium rates. Mauritius and the Maldives are hugely desirable destinations for our customers, and we know that Sun Resorts will be a popular addition to the alliance.”

David Anderson, CEO of Sun Resorts, adds: “Sun Resorts has a strong reputation among regular travellers to the Indian Ocean, but joining the alliance will enable us to spread that reputation to other markets more efficiently than we can do on our own. We will instantly gain access to a huge customer base of international travellers in markets such as China, India and North America, which are difficult and expensive for us to access as a small independent brand, but which are generating growing demand into the Indian Ocean region.”

The integration of Sun Resorts into the alliance will be completed by Q3 2019. Two of Sun Resorts properties, namely Long Beach in Mauritius and Kanuhura in the Maldives, will become part of Ultratravel Collection, an exclusive portfolio of the alliance’s most luxurious properties.

Founded in 2004 with the goal of helping independent, upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors, while retaining their individuality, this year GHA celebrates its 15th anniversary.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with over 550 hotels in 75 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 14 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA’s hotel brands currently include: Alila, Anantara, Atura, Avani, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Doyle, Elewana, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Oaks, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, The Residence by Cenizaro, Rydges, Shaza, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com.

About Sun Resorts

Headquartered in Ebène, Sun Limited is a Mauritius-based company and one of the leading hotel and leisure group in the Indian Ocean. It operates through four clusters: Hotel Management, Centralised Services, Asset Management and Real Estate. Sun Resorts, part of the Hotel Management Cluster, owns and manages 4 hotels in Mauritius, the iconic Ile aux Cerfs leisure island, and Kanuhura resort in the Maldives. For more information, visit sunresortshotels.com

*Source: AETOSWire