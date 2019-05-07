Terminus Announces Integration with Salesforce Platform to Provide Full Visibility into Customer Engagement across Marketing and Sales Teams

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terminus, a leading provider of an account-based marketing (ABM) platform, today announced its new integration into Salesforce. The integration enables customers to bring account, contact and campaign data into the Terminus Account Hub where it can be unified with third-party intent and signal data and analyzed to identify and segment their most opportune accounts. Terminus Account and Opportunity Insights are then delivered natively on the account record in Salesforce Lightning and, combined with insight on engagement from Salesforce Pardot, this provides marketing, sales, and customer success teams with full visibility into how accounts are interacting across all touchpoints.

“Today’s marketing and sales organizations are challenged to tie disparate data sets together across the customer lifecycle to ensure they focus on their best customers and prospects,” said Eric Spett, CEO of Terminus. “As our customers run account-centric initiatives both for customer acquisition and expansion programs, the account experience across marketing, sales and success teams must be consistent and aligned. Visualizing engagement and interactions at an account level in the environment where teams operate is critical to ensuring this happens and we are excited to deepen our integration and partnership with Salesforce to bring this value to customers.”

“Salesforce enables marketing and sales teams to be more effective by providing a canonical view of every account relationship,” said Liam Doyle, SVP Product Management, Salesforce Pardot. “We’re excited to see how Terminus extends this view with even deeper insights across touch-points. This will allow marketing and sales teams to engage with even more relevance throughout the customer journey.”

With this release of the Terminus Account-based Platform customers can now extend the benefit of the Salesforce Lightning Platform and Pardot by:

Easily integrating Salesforce data at the account, contact, lead and campaign level into the Terminus Account Hub where it can be combined with additional account-level intent and firmographic insights as well as anonymous digital signals such as website traffic and ad engagement.

Providing account and opportunity insights as a native experience in Salesforce allowing teams to easily visualize and understand interactions as they occur across known and anonymous influencers aggregated in the account record and trended over time.

Extending the engagement view across marketing touchpoints, from email and website activity in Salesforce Pardot, through to the open web and paid digital advertising.

Better monitoring and measuring how both marketing and sales channels are driving account engagement, attribute activity to business outcomes, and tune sales and marketing outreach to improve customer experience and drive revenue.

“Account-based marketing, in partnership with Terminus, has become a strategic, go-to-market pillar for creating stronger marketing and sales alignment to better acquire and serve our customers,” said Kristin Christensen, chief marketing officer at Hexagon. “The ability to bring actionable insights directly into our Salesforce experience has enabled us to better understand account engagement and prioritize efforts tailored to customer needs.”

The Account Insights functionality is included in the Terminus platform for customers on the TEAM package. To learn more or request a demo, please visit: terminus.com/request-demo/.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Terminus

Founded in 2014, Terminus is the leader of the account-based movement. We help our customers transform B2B marketing by focusing sales and marketing resources on the best-fit, most likely to buy segments of their addressable market. Our platform empowers marketing teams to easily build, operate and measure scalable account-based initiatives that drive quality growth. We serve hundreds of B2B organizations such as Salesforce, GE, Verizon, 3M and CA Technologies to provide the technology and expertise that produce exceptional results.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE), a state where data is connected seamlessly through the convergence of the physical world with the digital, and intelligence is built-in to all processes. Hexagon’s industry-specific solutions leverage domain expertise in sensor technologies, software, and data orchestration to create Smart Digital Realities™ that improve productivity and quality across manufacturing, infrastructure, safety and mobility applications.