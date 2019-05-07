SONIC Drive-In Celebrates Teachers with $1 Million Donation and Free Offer

SONIC® Drive-In is celebrating teachers across the country throughout Teacher Appreciation Month as part of its Limeades for Learning initiative.

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIC® Drive-In is celebrating teachers across the country throughout Teacher Appreciation Month as part of its Limeades for Learning initiative. SONIC is launching a $1 million donation match with nonprofit partner DonorsChoose.org to help public school teachers get the essential supplies they need to inspire their students. In addition, SONIC is offering teachers and everyone who appreciates them a free Route 44® Drink or Slush with purchase when they Order Ahead in the SONIC app.

“Limeades for Learning connects SONIC with our communities by supporting incredible teachers who make a difference every single day,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “This Teacher Appreciation Month, we encourage all of our guests to join us in celebrating teachers with a meaningful donation to a public school classroom. Plus, guests can ‘root’ for a teacher while enjoying a free Route 44 Drink or Slush when they order ahead in our app using the promo code TEACHERS – it’s a win-win!”

Starting Wednesday, May 8, SONIC will match all donations made to SONIC Teachers’ projects on LimeadesforLearning.com through DonorsChoose.org, up to $1 million. To help support SONIC teachers, visit the Limeades for Learning projects page to browse all projects posted by SONIC teachers coast to coast, select a project in need of support, and click Donate.

All are eligible to redeem a free Route 44 Drink or Slush* in honor of teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month. Use promo code TEACHERS when ordering ahead in the SONIC app with purchase now through Friday, May 31.

SONIC provides essential funds needed for learning materials and innovative techniques for teachers to inspire creativity and learning through Limeades for Learning, the brand’s national award-winning cause marketing campaign. Since 2009, SONIC has donated $11,902,421, supported more than 27,407 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact more than 822,210 students in partnership with DonorsChoose.org.

*Valid only with purchase. Includes Soft Drink, Iced Tea or Limeade. Excludes Red Bull™ Slush, Ice Cream Slush and Frozen Lemonade/Limeade. Add-Ins cost extra. Reward valid once per customer through May 31, 2019. Redeemable only on Mobile Order Ahead orders placed through the SONIC app using promo code TEACHERS. Not valid in conjunction with combos or any other offers. Participating SONIC Drive-Ins only.

