Midigator Partners with Stripe to Simplify Payment Disputes

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new partnership between two of the payment industry’s most technology-focused service providers aims to streamline internet commerce. Midigator® has integrated with Stripe® to simplify the entire payment lifecycle, from transaction to chargeback response. Combining these two powerful technologies helps merchants safely process transactions online and ultimately delivers on Stripe’s vision to increase the GDP of the internet.

While Stripe focuses on bringing more commerce online, Midigator works to ensure that commerce has less risk and more profits.

“ This is a very natural and obvious partnership opportunity,” said Corey Baggett, CEO of Midigator. “ Our missions align perfectly. Both Midigator and Stripe are committed to creating technologies that will empower merchants to focus on what they do best: deliver great products or services. Stripe makes it easy to accept payments. Midigator makes it easy to manage payment disputes.”

Midigator’s aim is to remove the complexity of payment disputes so businesses can get back to business. In order to make that vision a reality for the millions of merchants who use Stripe, Midigator developed a simple-to-activate extension for the payment platform. Now, with just a click of a button, merchants can turn on Midigator’s technology, automatically fight chargebacks, and effortlessly recover lost revenue.

“ More than half of our fastest-growing merchants take advantage of one or more Stripe extensions,” said Claire Hughes Johnson, Stripe COO. “ We’re excited Midigator is joining forces with us today to provide a better overall experience for the millions of businesses scaling on Stripe.”

To learn more about Midigator’s integration with Stripe, click here.

About Midigator: Midigator believes the challenges of running a business should be delivering great products or services, not managing payment risk. That’s why the company became the first to use technology to prevent, fight, and analyze chargebacks, providing an efficient and effective alternative to labor-intensive, manual processes. Midigator’s technology removes the complexity of payment disputes so businesses can get back to business. Features like real-time reporting, labor-saving automation, and in-depth analytics benefit businesses of all sizes in all industries. To learn more, visit Midigator.com.

About Stripe: Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook—use the company’s software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 100 countries. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.