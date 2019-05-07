PIMCO Selects Algomi ALFA to Source Liquidity in Fragmented Bond Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algomi, which provides data aggregation technology for the optimization of fixed income liquidity, today announced that PIMCO, one of the world’s premiere fixed income investment managers, is using Algomi ALFA inside the firm’s trading and data infrastructure.

With Algomi ALFA, PIMCO now has access to bond price information from all major electronic venues, messaging platforms and dealer inventory feeds combined into a single consolidated landscape. Algomi ALFA simplifies fixed income trading and allows for investors to tap into today’s fractured bond markets.

PIMCO will intergrate Algomi ALFA into its 100 strong bond trading desk-based in California along with its domestic and international offices. Unlike the equity markets, fixed income inventory includes corporate investment grade, high yield, emerging markets, municipal, structured credit and government debt. This is scattered across many electronic venues globally along with the thousands of securities typically traded through voice trading.

Dirk Manelski, CTO of PIMCO says: “Fixed income asset managers need to quickly integrate and analyze data to stay competitive and Algomi ALFA’s strategic fixed income technology will capture, normalize and create a centralized repository of information that will help PIMCO optimize efficiencies and cut costs.”

“We are very excited to partner with Algomi. It fits well with our efforts of identifying and using newer technologies and solutions to help deliver stronger investment returns for our clients. Algomi’s systems will help access data and market information from a wide array of sources in a unified and aggregated manner which will help us further enhance efficiency in the trading and risk management,” said Mohit Mittal, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.

Scott Eaton, CEO, Algomi comments: “Innovative buy-side managers know that organizing their available information and systems into actionable insights is essential to being successful in today’s market. I am proud that one of the world’s leading asset managers has validated our model by using Algomi ALFA for organizing fixed income trading.”

Richard Colucci, Head of Algomi Americas said “Companies are beginning to make technology investments that can truly exploit data science and automation to grow and evolve with the market. These efforts are fueled by a robust and normalized dataset. Algomi ALFA is AWS cloud-enabled, compatible with API integration and built on top of OpenFin open-source technology, giving our customers the flexibility they need for tomorrow.”

Notes to Editors

About Algomi

Algomi is a software company that provides technology to financial market participants to improve their workflow and liquidity by data aggregation, pre-trade information analysis, and execution facilitation. We are a market neutral system provider, using our expertise in technological facilitation to improve liquidity and efficiency in the market.

Founded in 2012, Algomi is headquartered in London with offices in New York and Hong Kong. Algomi’s strength and stability comes through investment from AllianceBernstein, Euroclear, Euronext, and S&P Global.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers.

With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,600 professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment.