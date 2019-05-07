Partners See Increased Avenues for Growth with Nutanix and HPE Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced today opportunities and benefits for joint Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) partners following the companies’ recently announced agreement. In the agreement, Nutanix will provide its Enterprise Cloud OS software to HPE to sell as-a-service (aaS) via the HPE GreenLake partner ecosystem. In addition, joint Nutanix and HPE partners will be able to sell DX appliances, a new appliance series built with HPE servers and factory-installed Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software.

These new DX appliances with Nutanix software and HPE hardware will provide joint customers with an additional option to leverage Nutanix’s industry-leading software with one of the largest server vendors worldwide. Customers who previously ran Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software on HPE hardware will benefit from a fully supported solution from both companies. Furthermore, net-new customers ready to adopt HCI technologies will be able to leverage a fully integrated solution.

Since announcing the agreement to work together with HPE, Nutanix has already seen a rousing response from its partner community. Partners who sell the brand new DX appliances will continue to grow their business, and maximize the benefits and incentives within both Nutanix and HPE partner programs. Additionally, Nutanix is investing in enhanced resources to enable partners to ramp the solution quickly, and will enable and engage with partners at the Nutanix .NEXT Conference in Anaheim, beginning today through May 9.

“Since our first Nutanix sale, we’ve seen continued customer interest in Nutanix’s hyperconverged and cloud software options,” said Tom Cahill, Vice President, Product and Partner Management, CDW. “Customers enjoy the freedom and simplicity the Nutanix solutions bring, and this positive reception has translated into deepened engagements. With Nutanix’s new partnership with HPE, we now have the opportunity to discuss a new product option and consumption model with customers that combine the best-of-breed hardware and software, and allow us to drive the right business outcomes for our customers.”

“As a longtime HPE partner, we are looking to provide our customers with the ideal solution for their hybrid cloud and consumption needs,” said Jack Margossian, President and CEO, Comport Consulting Corp. “With this new offering from Nutanix, customers are given the freedom of choice, and can build their datacenter around Nutanix’s agile software with HPE’s leading hardware. By providing customers with a joint solution from these two standout brands, we are also furthering our sales opportunities with more sales cycles and avenues for building out our customer relationships.”

“Having software-based storage on our Nutanix/HPE solution has driven an immense performance increase that provided major benefits for us,” said Matt Cripps, Managing Director, Techquity. “By running Nutanix on HPE, we’ve been able to hold a competitive edge for our organization and provide better and faster performance than our competitors can on a similar solution. This new collaboration will simplify the management of our Nutanix/HPE deployment and will increase the benefits we were already seeing with the two solutions.”

“Nutanix continues to stand by our commitment to extend customer choice and meet customer demand,” said Chris Kaddaras, SVP Americas and EMEA Sales, Nutanix. “We’ve seen validation of this mission both in recognition from industry analysts and with our successful partner ecosystem. This new collaboration with HPE builds on that focus and increases customers’ options for building their hybrid cloud datacenters, which empowers our partners with a further avenue to build their revenue streams.”

Availability

The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software on HPE GreenLake and the integrated appliance utilizing Nutanix software on HPE servers are expected to be available in Calendar Q3 2019.

