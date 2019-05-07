Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions Partners with National Senior Games Association

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions, one of the nation’s leading providers of physical, speech and occupational services to older adults, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2019 National Senior Games, the largest qualified multi-sports event in the world for adults aged 50 and older. Held biennially throughout the United States since 1987, this year's games will be hosted by Albuquerque, NM from June 14th through June 25th. Ageility’s partnership with the National Senior Games Association (NSGA) is the alliance of two like-minded organizations with shared values, and the goal of celebrating the achievements—athletic or otherwise—of older adults.

“This sponsorship is a direct reflection of Ageility’s commitment to helping older adults reach their full potential.” said Denise Kelly, VP of Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions. Since 1987, the Games have grown from 2,500 athletes to over 10,000. This year, there will be over 900 competitions in 20 medal sports, including Archery, Basketball, Cycling, Golf, Race Walking, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Track & Field and Triathlon.

The NSGA is a Nonprofit Multi-Sports Council member of the United States Olympic Committee dedicated to motivating older adults to lead healthy lifestyles through the Senior Games movement. With health and wellness as one of its core pillars, Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions is proud to partner with the NSGA to inspire athletes across generations.

About Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions

Ageility provides physical, speech and occupational therapy services in over 200 gyms across the country. Ageility is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.