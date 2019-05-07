Five Star Senior Living Partners with National Senior Games Association

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE), one of the nation’s leading providers of services to older adults, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2019 National Senior Games, the largest qualified multi-sports event in the world for adults aged 50 and older. Held biennially throughout the United States since 1987, this year's games will be hosted by Albuquerque, NM from June 14th through June 25th. Five Star’s partnership with the National Senior Games Association (NSGA) is the alliance of two like-minded organizations with shared values, and the goal of celebrating the achievements—athletic or otherwise—of older adults.

“This sponsorship is a direct reflection of Five Star’s commitment to enriching the lives of older adults and celebrating their remarkable achievements,” said Katie Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Five Star Senior Living. Since 1987, the Games have grown from 2,500 athletes to more than 10,000. This year, there will be over 900 competitions in 20 medal sports, including Archery, Basketball, Cycling, Golf, Race Walking, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Track & Field and Triathlon.”

The NSGA is a Nonprofit Multi-Sports Council member of the United States Olympic Committee dedicated to motivating older adults to lead healthy lifestyles through the Senior Games movement. With health and wellness as one of its core pillars, Five Star Senior Living is proud to partner with the NSGA to inspire athletes across generations.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living provides services to over 25,000 older adults through its over 280 senior living communities and Ageility Physical Therapy gyms across the country. Five Star is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.