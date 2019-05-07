CLEAR Adds Progressive Field -- Home of the Cleveland Indians -- to Its Sports Network, Which Now Includes 17 Venues Nationwide

NEW YORK & CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAR, the secure identity company using biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world, and the Cleveland Indians today announced the opening of CLEAR at Progressive Field. With CLEAR, baseball fans can get from gate-to-seat at all home games, as well as during Cleveland All-Star Week events at Progressive Field, with ease.

“We’re excited to partner with the Indians and look forward to welcoming CLEAR members, enrolling new fans and enhancing their visit to the ballpark all season long,” said CLEAR’s Head of Sports Ed O’Brien. “CLEAR will make getting into Progressive Field during home games and the Midsummer Classic fast and easy so fans don’t miss a minute of the action.”

CLEAR members will enjoy expedited entry to the ballpark for all home games through the E. 9th Street Patio Gate. The CLEAR lane will also be available to fans during the 2019 All-Star Week, so they can get into the park for the All-Star Game presented by MasterCard, T-Mobile Home Run Derby, SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, and the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game.

Fans interested in accessing CLEAR’s nationwide network of arenas, stadiums and more can enroll for free in five minutes or less at Progressive Field during all home games, or at Play Ball Park during Cleveland All-Star Week, and begin using CLEAR at Progressive Field immediately. For more information on CLEAR Sports, visit http://clearme.com/sports.

“The Cleveland Indians are pleased to welcome CLEAR to Progressive Field,” said Dom Polito, Director of Corporate Partnerships & Premium Hospitality for the Cleveland Indians. “Tribe fans will be provided with a custom entry experience at the E. 9th Street Patio Gate, while maintaining our superior standards for safety and security.”

Today, more than 3 million CLEAR members enjoy secure and frictionless experiences at airports, sports stadiums and beyond. In addition to Progressive Field, CLEAR is also available at the Central and South Checkpoints at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) and more than 40 other locations across the country.

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR is transforming the way millions of members live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience at 45 U.S. airports, arenas and stadiums. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR’s secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rigorous guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately. For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.