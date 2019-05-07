Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Expands Production Footprint in Vietnam

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announced today that, through its subsidiary Prodigy Textiles, the Company has signed a new 5 year lease on a factory, expanding its production footprint in Vietnam. The roughly 50,000 ft2 facility in Quang Nam province is expected to play a major role in supporting the Company’s increasing production capacity of its proprietary recombinant spider silk technologies.

“Our team in Vietnam, led by Mr. Kenneth Le, has done an excellent job of scouting, selecting, and negotiating the terms of this deal. With its close proximity to the necessary mulberry fields, and easy access to shipping ports, this facility will serve as a springboard for Kraig Labs' introduction of spider silk into the global textile markets,” said COO Jon Rice.

The Company expects to begin transferring its technology into the larger factory from the temporary facility that Prodigy Textiles has been utilizing since December of 2018.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.