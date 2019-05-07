Murfreesboro Medical Clinic and SurgiCenter partners with 2bPrecise for precision medicine

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today that Murfreesboro Medical Clinic and SurgiCenter (MMC) has selected 2bPrecise™ to support its precision medicine strategy, beginning with pharmacogenomics (PGx) at the point of care.

The only multispecialty, physician-owned clinic in Rutherford County, TN, MMC became an advocate of genomics and PGx several years ago, with providers ordering molecular tests for select patients to support diagnostic and treatment decisions. They found it difficult to apply genomic insights to medical decisions during patient encounters, however, because test results were not integrated with clinical information or easily available within the EHR workflow.

“We’re deeply committed to providing exceptional care to members of our community,” says Nicholas Cote, D.O., CMIO and President of the Board for MMC. “We recognize that using science to drive medical treatment is infinitely more effective than trial and error. The 2bPrecise platform will help equip our clinicians to identify the best medications for individual patients, achieving better results faster and with fewer side effects. Not only is this good medicine, but it greatly enhances the patient experience as well.”

2bPrecise, a wholly owned Allscripts subsidiary, developed its platform to serve as the final bridge between the science of genomics and clinical application. It consumes data from any lab source or knowledge base and delivers it in an actionable format and vocabulary to the clinical workflow, regardless of the provider’s EHR.

Dr. Cote notes that use of PGx test results in family practice is especially beneficial, as it serves as the “epicenter” of care, with primary care providers supporting the overall management of the patient. Over time, leadership at MMC anticipates expanding to areas of precision medicine beyond PGx. The 2bPrecise solution can serve as the foundation for long-term needs, enabling MMC to help clinicians identify patients at risk for heritable diseases across specialties, arrive at precise diagnoses earlier and ultimately select the best treatment based on the patient’s genetic profile.

Implementation of the platform is underway, with go-live anticipated later this year. 2bPrecise will be integrated with MMC’s current clinical systems, including Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR. Relevant PGx information will be brought to the provider’s attention via the 2bPrecise Genomic EHR Mentor (GEM™), an applet that floats on top of the EHR workflow.

“We’re delighted to partner with Dr. Cote and his team on MMC’s precision medicine strategy,” says Assaf Halevy, founder and CEO of 2bPrecise. “It’s clear that MMC leadership has a long-term vision to leverage innovation for the good of the patient, a mission that aligns closely with 2bPrecise’s corporate values.”

About 2bPrecise

The cloud-based 2bPrecise platform consumes genomic/genetic data (from any molecular lab) and clinical information (from any EHR), combining them into a comprehensive patient record. The solution applies insights from multiple curated, evidence-based knowledgebases and then injects the data back into the provider’s native workflow. The 2bPrecise platform creates a discrete information layer that follows the patient as he or she moves into various clinical settings, so the entire care team can access valuable insights – preventing information from being isolated in a single care encounter or specialty area, while enabling providers to arrive at accurate diagnoses sooner and deliver therapeutic value faster. Learn more at www.2bPreciseHealth.com.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

