Northern Illinois’ Largest Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center Leverages HSTpathways’ ASC Software for Improved Clinical Efficiencies and Business Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSTpathways, the leading provider of cloud-based, ambulatory surgery center (ASC) management software, today announced that OrthoIllinois, the largest orthopedic ASC in Northern Illinois and a pioneer in healthcare innovations, has selected HST’s comprehensive solutions HSTpathways and HSTeChart for its ambulatory surgery center. OrthoIllinois is leveraging HST’s software to standardize and improve the management, reporting, operational efficiency and scalability of its growing ambulatory surgery enterprise. With HSTeChart, OrthoIllinois will be positioned with real-time case costing data that spans the clinical and business workflows driving efficiencies across the entire ASC practice with flexible workflows, concurrent charting, comprehensive revenue cycle management tools, and inventory management.

“This strategic partnership with HST marks a key milestone in our drive to be the premiere center in Illinois for delivering the best in patient care,” said Sue Thompson, Systems Administrator, at OrthoIllinois. “HST has a long-standing commitment to continuously improve ASCs’ processes, profitability, and quality outcomes. With HST, we see immense opportunity and have identified HST as the most compelling software, as it is much more than just an IT platform. It becomes your software to help manage your business.”

“OrthoIllinois is one of the earliest ASCs in the country, recognized today for its innovations and as one of the leading bone and joint providers in Illinois,” said Tara Vail, COO of HSTpathways. “We are honored that OrthoIllinois entrusts us to help standardize and improve the management, reporting, operational efficiency and scalability of Ortho’s growing ambulatory surgery enterprise.”

Benefits of HSTpathways’ platform:

Enterprise design provides a blueprint for best practices across multiple ASC facilities

Less clinician and staff time spent meeting external reporting requirements

Improved workflows for clinicians to chart faster with checks for completeness

Increased operational efficiencies to stream line revenue cycle management

Easy access to data supports negotiations with supply vendors and payers

Technology platform designed to facilitate scalability

HST works with ASCs of all sizes. HST has more than 750 clients, including 50 multi-facility corporate enterprises, ASC management companies, and hundreds of free-standing ambulatory surgery centers and ASC-hospital joint ventures.

About HSTpathways

HSTpathways is a top-ranked, cloud-based Ambulatory Surgery Center software company dedicated to serving the ASC industry. HST was named KLAS Category Leader for Ambulatory Surgical Center Solutions in the “2018 Best in KLAS: Software & Services ” report. Clients include more than 750 organizations such as freestanding ambulatory surgery centers and ASC-hospital joint ventures, as well as 50 multi-facility corporate enterprises. HSTpathways provides the most trusted enterprise software management solution available to the ASC industry. HST offers specialized software solutions to help ASC organizations achieve efficiencies with surgical scheduling, supply chain management, EHR clinical workflows, medical coding, insurance and patient billing, and accounts receivable collections. For more information, visit www.HSTpathways.com.