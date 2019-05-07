Lever Joins Forces With DocuSign to Further Streamline the Hiring Process

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lever, the company transforming the way organizations hire, announces an enhanced integration with DocuSign, to provide e-signature capabilities across the different phases in the talent pipeline process, going beyond the standard e-signature for offers. The integration will help companies accelerate the completion of new hire agreements — ranging from NDAs, travel expenses, tax and financial documents and more.

With DocuSign, Lever seeks to eliminate paper-based processes from the entire talent lifecycle. With an average hire cost of over $4,000 — a significant portion of which is due to administrative and paper-processing — automating signatures for many of the important documents throughout the entire talent lifecycle can directly impact a company’s bottom line.

Lever customers simply insert a DocuSign eSignature link into an email to generate an envelope for the candidate to sign. Lever then adds the sent/returned file to the candidate profile so hiring managers can track the status of the envelope and view all relevant signed documentation in one talent profile.

“We are excited to partner with Lever on this enhanced integration to deliver expanded value for our joint customers,” said Derek Nowak, Senior Director Business Development and Channels at DocuSign. “With DocuSign, customers using Lever to power their recruiting process can now utilize eSignature to support the signing of documents beyond offer letters, meeting more of their business needs. We look forward to our continued partnership to help grow and support our shared customer base."

About Lever

Lever’s Talent Acquisition Suite unifies organizations to source, nurture, interview, and hire top talent through effortless collaboration. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 2,000 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Hot Topic, KPMG New Zealand, and Cirque du Soleil. With an overall gender ratio of 50:50, Lever is also fiercely committed to building a team culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.